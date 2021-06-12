Blount County Schools will start the new school year on a staggered schedule, with only half the students from grades 1-12 on campus the first four days.
Under the plan the Blount County Board of Education adopted last week, students whose last names begin with A-K will be in school Aug. 2 and 4, and those with last names starting with L-Z will attend Aug. 3 and 5. All students in grades 1-12 will be on campus together Aug. 6.
Kindergarten students will follow a separate staggered schedule Aug. 2-13, and all be in school Aug. 16. The Friends extended care program will be open to help families with the schedule.
Director Rob Britt said the district’s current intent is to open for the 2021-22 school year as normally as possible, with little to no restrictions. The staggered start is not related to COVID-19, he told the board.
“We learned that we can have a better opening and serve kids at a better level if we are able to stagger into the school year,” for testing and to teach routines and build relationships.
During the public comment period, several parents, a former student and a family member joined longtime teacher Eileen McHale in asking for her to be retained as the Alternative Behavior Classroom teacher at Union Grove Elementary instead of being reassigned to the comprehensive development classroom at Union Grove Middle. Parents praised the difference McHale has made for their children, and one of her former students who now attends college called McHale her “second mom.”
According to McHale’s personnel file, she was suspended without pay in November 2020 pending an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct.
A letter signed by Britt said that allegations of her antagonizing a child who was upset and calling students names were substantiated. The investigation into other claims, including that McHale violated conditions of a letter of reprimand from October 2020, were “inconclusive,” the letter said.
As a result, McHale received an official written reprimand for unprofessional conduct and is required to participate in an improvement plan for at least a year. Three days of her suspension were without pay, although she received pay for the other days.
McHale said after the meeting that she would stay in the classroom for three more years if allowed to continue in the ABC setting, but she has no experience in CDC and would retire if assigned to that role.
Britt said he would not comment on a personnel matter.
In other action at the June 10 meeting, the board approved several contracts for cafeterias: to KaTom Restaurant Supply Inc. for equipment at Eagleton College and Career Academy; Premier Food Equipment Service of Knoxville for maintenance and repair services at all schools; to Douglas Equipment for an electric convection steamer at Friendsville Elementary; and to HPS LLC for food service products.
The board also approved the bid of Superior Walls Inc. to install new ceiling tiles at Heritage High School.
