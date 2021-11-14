The Trot for Education fundraiser hit a record in November 2019 with more than 1,000 participants signed up to support Blount County Schools. With one week to go, this year's event has about 600.
Blount County Education Foundation board President Sally Joines sees that as a good sign that the community is eager to come together and to support the schools. Last year, with only a virtual option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, participation was about a third of the usual number.
With the help of corporate and individual donors, BCEF has continued to fund grants to schools, recently selecting the latest round of recipients to split about $60,000. Usually the grants cover things like hands-on materials for classes and extra technology.
"We also had a huge emphasis on counseling this year," Joines said, noting that "kids have faced things they've never faced before." So the board saw requests from counselors to support students with things such as calming rooms in the schools.
The event Nov. 21 could allow the board to fund more grants this school year. With no paid staff, Joines noted, "Every dollar raised goes right back to the schools."
The BCEF board is considering other fundraisers in 2022.
While the Trot for Education raises money, Joines said it also raises a sense of community.
Prospect Elementary has seen that, usually placing in the top three schools for participation in the Trot for Education since the school opened 11 years ago.
When participants sign up for the event, they designate which school they want to support and $1 from each entry goes directly to that school. In addition, the top three schools in participation, based on percentage of enrollment, receive a cash donation, trophy and "bragging rights," the event signup notes.
Joines calls it a stiff but friendly competition. The Samuel Everett School of Innovation earned the top participation trophy in 2019.
One thing that may be hurting school participation now is that some of their running clubs stopped during the pandemic.
Teacher Greg Hathcock used to make silly videos to encourage Prospect students to sign up for the Trot for Education and said throughout the years the school has offered incentives such as a walk on its campus nature trail or an extra morning recess with a doughnut for students who sign up.
But he thinks it's the tradition and community aspect that really drives about 100 of the schools 300 students and their families to participate, as well as staff members.
"Some will run, some will walk and some will do the Sunday afternoon nap," he said. BCEF was offering that nap option for folks to donate without having to show up before the pandemic.
"Every year it seems like I see more kids trying the 5K," said Hathcock, noting the great sense of accomplishment they have when they finish.
Often Prospect participants — including an instructional assistant this year — set a goal of beating Hathcock. Although he ran track in high school, he notes that was only 800 meters, and he didn't start 5Ks until he was in his 40s. Still, at 6-foot-4, he has a long stride, but he said, "My legs are old legs."
Hathcock said one former Prospect student finally passed the teacher when the student was in seventh grade and now runs cross country.
With a relatively flat course and a 1-mile run or walk option, the Trot for Education is great for family time, Hathcock said.
Joines noted that Clayton donates not only its parking lot for the event but also has employees help during the Trot for Education. "They're one of our biggest advocates for Blount County Schools," she said, noting DENSO as another sponsor that also offers staffing support.
Schools also show their support along the course. Joines said Heritage High School basketball coach Rick Howard and his players usually help on the course, as well as some schools' cheerleaders.
This year Cait McMahan will be on hand to deejay the event too, Joines said.
Some COVID-19 precautions are planned, such as a rolling start.
