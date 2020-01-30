Blount County Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 3, due to illness.
Director Rob Britt said the district has been monitoring absences closely and saw a steady rise in recent days because of the flu, a stomach bug and flu-like illness.
“What became significant today was the number of students and staff we sent home,” he said Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30.
At one school, which he declined to name, four teachers left school during the day because of illness and three later tested positive for flu.
Student absences districtwide had climbed from 8% to 10%, with five of the 21 schools over 10%: Fairview, Lanier, Montvale, Townsend and Eagleton elementary schools.
By Thursday afternoon Blount County knew it didn’t have enough substitutes to cover for at least a dozen teachers the following day, and Britt expected the number would rise over night.
Typically the district has a fill rate of 99% for teacher absences, but it was looking at being under 80%, Britt explained. At that level, he said, “you’re compromising supervision and the ability to carry out teaching and learning.”
In February 2019 both Blount and Alcoa City Schools closed for a few days because of illness.
Alcoa Director Brian Bell said Thursday his district’s student absences exceeded 8.5%. “We will evaluate very closely tomorrow,” he said.
Maryville City Schools reported absences were slightly above normal on Monday but were back in the normal range on Tuesday.
While everyone is out of the school buildings thorough cleaning will continue, Britt said. “I’d really like students to stay home if they’re sick, and rest and get well.”
Friday night’s scheduled basketball games are expected to continue.
