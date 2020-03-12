Blount County Schools is seeking refunds for trips the Board of Education canceled this week because of concerns about the novel coronavirus, but some students will be traveling over next week’s spring break.
The school board Thursday, March 12, unanimously approved an alternate trip for William Blount High School juniors and seniors in the Air Force Junior ROTC program who were unable to travel to New York City as planned.
Col. Carmella Lawson has been working on refunds for more than $22,000 paid for a bus, hotel rooms and New York City admissions, largely through fundraising efforts.
Lawson said at least three companies told her “New York’s open for business,” but she has received some refunds, including from the bus company.
“As far as I’m concerned, you can tell these companies it may be open for business now, but if they don’t work with you, we won’t be considering possibly their business in the future,” board Chair Debbie Sudhoff told Lawson, noting that some likely have insurance for business interruption. “This is a very exceptional circumstance.”
Blount County Schools plans to send a letter to the hotel today seeking a refund.
Lawson said she hopes students will be able to take a New York City trip next year.
In the meantime, with the board’s approval she will rent a cabin in Pigeon Forge for next Tuesday through Thursday and plans to buy tickets for Dollywood.
If Dollywood closes, she has the board’s permission to take the students to another venue in the area, which she assured would not be something where a lot of people would be close together, such as a watching a show.
“Tell your kids to have fun,” Sudhoff said immediately after the vote to approve the alternate plans.
Lawson estimated about 20 of the original 25 students will be able to go, since some already made alternate plans. Director Rob Britt emphasized that parents need to know the trip is voluntary, not a class requirement.
The students had planned to leave for New York City on Monday but instead will help pack about 400 meals with the culinary arts teacher at William Blount for Meals on Wheels, Lawson said.
Today, March 13, BCS is sending a letter seeking a refund from Perform America in Spring, Texas, through which Heritage High School had booked a trip to Los Angels for 27 members of its Singers and adults accompanying them.
The school board nixed the two trips costing a total of about $80,000 on Tuesday, March 10, because of concerns about COVID-19 in New York and California.
Britt said the letters seeking refunds note that the board acted with knowledge about a rapidly evolving situation. “This is an extraordinary time in the history of the United States,” he said.
Seventy-eight people are expected to leave by bus on an HHS band trip to Disney World in Florida today, March 13, and return Tuesday, March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.