With nationwide protests calling for police defunding and law enforcement agencies to implement de-escalation strategies, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong has received inquiries from citizens about the department’s use-of-force policies, and he released a response Friday evening detailing his department’s standards.
Berrong stated that deputies are focused on community policing, which is a theory of law enforcement where officers focus on engaging with the community they serve instead of just responding to emergency situations.
“For those of you who have lived and worked in Blount County for any length of time, you know that the Blount County Sheriff’s Office is a proactive law enforcement agency in regard to community policing, and our policies and general orders align with that,” Berrong said in Friday’s statement. “Our deputies firmly believe in our mission statement which highlights, ‘working with the community and building trust, reducing crime, creating a safe environment, and enhancing the quality of life’ for Blount County citizens and our visitors.”
The sheriff emphasized BCSO’s mission statement is more than just words on paper.
“It is what we believe, and it is what we insist that our deputies abide by in their work and personal lives,” he said.
BCSO patrol deputies earn crisis intervention training certification that is part of the Fair and Just Policing model deputies receive training in each year.
“CIT is a first-responder model of police-based crisis intervention training to help persons with mental disorders and/or addictions to access medical treatment rather than place them in the criminal justice system due to illness-related behaviors,” Berrong said.
The model also promotes safety for both officers and civilians during moments of crisis, and requires officers to intervene to stop another officer from using excessive force.
In 2003, BCSO became internationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and the department receives recertification every three years.
CALEA awarded the BCSO the Gold Standard of Excellence in 2015 and 2018. The honor is reserved for agencies that have gone through multiple re-accreditations and have not had any compliance issues in the most recent assessment.
“What does this mean for the citizens of Blount County? It means citizens are receiving the best possible law enforcement services that your tax dollars can buy. It means our deputies are receiving the best, most up-to-date and professional training that will provide you, our citizens, with the best law enforcement services possible,” Berrong said. “The sanctity of life is foundational to what we do, and as sheriff I hold accountable every person who works for me in our community.”
