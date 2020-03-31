The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Maryville woman and an unidentified man in connection with the robbery of a 75-year-old Louisville man on Tuesday morning.
BCSO released a statement on Tuesday asking for the public’s help finding Amanda Chelsea Fuller, 28. Fuller has a warrant out for aggravated robbery and her last known address was a residence on Big Springs Road.
According to the statement, sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm call on Jones Bend Road shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The homeowner told deputies that Fuller, whom he knew prior to the robbery, came to his residence and asked him for money. When he refused, Fuller reached into his pocket and took his wallet before running to a waiting vehicle, which he described as a brown SUV with the possible letter “H” in the back window, the statement said.
The victim said when he followed her to the car, a male driver got out, brandished a pistol and shoved him to the ground. The pair then fled the scene in the SUV. Anyone with information on Fuller’s whereabouts can call BCSO Investigations, — 865-273-5001 — Blount County Dispatch or the 24-hour crime hotline. There is also a text-a-tip link on the BCSO website.
