A Tuesday afternoon call to police, reporting a suspicious person, started a series of events that ended with a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy shooting a man to death.
According to a press release provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy responded to an initial report of a suspicious person walking near Wildwood Road in Blount County.
The caller told police that a man was walking behind a house along the road. The sheriff’s office received the call at around 1:30 p.m.
A deputy who responded to the call allegedly found a man in the area matching the description given of the individual in the report. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that the man had a knife in his possession.
The deputy reportedly interacted with the man, but interactions ceased when the deputy opened fire and hit the man.
The deputy, who has yet to be publicly identified, was not injured on the call, according to the BCSO and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The man was transported by American Medical Response to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has also not been publicly identified.
Both Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and TBI agents were present at the scene following the shooting.
The TBI has taken up the responsibility of investigating the events that preceded and contributed to the shooting. Its involvement comes at the invitation of District Attorney General for the Fifth Judicial District, Mike Flynn.
The state agency noted that its agents “act[s) solely as fact-finders in its cases and do[es) not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.” That determination will come from the District Attorney General’s office.
Investigation of the shooting is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.