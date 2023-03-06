Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Knoxville man Sunday, March 5, after his ex-girlfriend reported he swung an ax at her. Charles Westley Backus, 39, has been charged with domestic violence with simple assault and two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault.
Deputies responded about 4:10 p.m. Sunday to a report of a domestic assault at a Maryville home, according to a police report. Upon arrival, they spoke to a 47-year-old Maryville woman, who told them her ex-boyfriend, identified as Backus, had driven to her residence in an attempt to get his belongings from her attic despite a restraining order prohibiting him from visiting the residence. She told deputies she had been sitting in a chair in the garage when Backus arrived, and that he had advanced toward her with a handgun.
The woman said he knocked her out of her chair before grabbing her and pushing her into the door of the garage. She said she tried to get away, and that he picked up an ax and swung it at her before she was able to get inside and lock the door.
She also said she looked out the window and saw Backus aiming a “black military style rifle” through the window at her, and that she then called 911.
Backus was later pulled over by Alcoa and Maryville Police officers in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe on the U.S. 129 Bypass near Louisville Road. Officers took him into custody at gunpoint, and said they found a Sig Sauer M400 rifle in a case in his car that matched the description his ex-girlfriend gave.
Deputies responded to the scene and spoke to Backus, who said his interaction with his ex-girlfriend was never physical. He also said that he came to get some of his firearms from her attic, but that he never took them out of their cases.
Backus was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 4:53 p.m. March 5. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
