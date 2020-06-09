The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has received $79,292 in U.S. Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee announced today, June 9.
The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation. Other jurisdictions can determine if they are eligible for funds and may apply immediately by visiting https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553. The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications.
“This is no time for anyone to let up in the fight against COVID-19, and law enforcement cannot let down its guard against the dangers it presents. I’m very pleased to announce this grant award to the BCSO for its use in properly equipping and protecting its deputies as they continue to protect the citizens of Blount County,” Overbey said in a statement.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”
The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude using these funds for dealing with COVID-19, a press release states. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.
