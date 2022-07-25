BCSO Driving training

Austin Harris (driving) wasn’t driving recklessly or irresponsibly, he was following the instructions of a Blount County Sheriff’s Office trainer who instructed student drivers on what speed to drive and when to begin braking to avoid prepositioned cones. The students took turns running through the exercise at different speeds to develop a feel for braking.

 Scott Keller | The Daily Times

