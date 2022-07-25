The Blount County Sheriff’s Office graduated its first class of Sheriff and Teens Against Negligent Driving (STAND) participants since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday. The class, which is intended to give high school students the skills they need to drive in a safe manner, was composed of 21 teens from across the county.
Students spent a total of 10 hours both in the classroom and behind the wheel of retired patrol vehicles at the Blount County Sheriff’s Training Facility, where they received hands-on training in driving skills. They also heard testimony from a local woman who lost her son in a distracted driving incident and were educated on the effects of various intoxicants.
“We try to give them a firm foundation,” Lt. Josh Blair said.
Blair, who is Assistant Director of Training for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, has been a part of the program since its inception when a fellow deputy approached him about teaching his son to drive. The first class was held in 2017. Now, the program has grown to become one of BCSO’s most popular programs.
For Blair, the concept is simple. A small class of high school students with valid learner’s permits or graduated licenses come to receive instruction from the same officers that keep their community safe. The classroom portion is held Friday night while the majority of the driving instruction falls on Saturday. Students drive on the same track where Blair trains the next generation of deputies for Blount County.
Blair is joined by a team of deputies who deliver instruction to the students as they navigate courses made of traffic cones. Every exercise is designed to teach students a particular skill and develop confidence behind the wheel. Blair also tries to imbue the students with a healthy respect for their vehicles.
“We tell them that a car is like a computer,” he said. “If you put too many inputs into a computer, it’ll lock up. A car is the same way.”
One exercise has students drive to the far end of the course and accelerate straight ahead before slamming on the brakes. Blair explained the concept of Antilocking Brake Systems to his students before taking them to the course to show them exactly how the system works and feels. The intent, Blair said, is to teach the students they can trust their brakes to work when they need them.
Since Blount County high schools do not offer any kind of driver’s education, students in the county are left without many options for driving instruction. Increased demand for the STAND program meant that Saturday’s class was completely full. The next class, which is scheduled for August, is also already full. BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said the Sheriff’s Office is considering offering the course quarterly to meet the needs of the community. Though there is no firm date for the next open class, O’Briant said it will most likely not be until 2023.
BCSO will announce the dates for its next STAND class through its Facebook page.
