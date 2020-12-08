With the holiday season in full swing, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Monday warned citizens of porch thefts.
“With a record number of people Christmas shopping online this year due to the pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office is starting to receive complaints of pesky criminals out stealing packages from our hard working citizens,” a BCSP Facebook post states. “Sheriff James Lee Berrong does not want to see you victimized by these burglars.”
The post lists ways citizens can protect themselves from theft: coordinate a dropoff time with a shipper, work with neighbors to protect each other’s property, take advantage of apps that track packages, designated pick-up locations and doorbell and surveillance camera systems, and have packages shipped to work locations if possible.
“A recent survey revealed that 47 percent of Americans have been victims of porch thefts at some point,” the post states.
“Sheriff Berrong does NOT want to see anyone become a victim of this crime. Our Sheriff’s deputies are extra-vigilant this time of year for suspicious activity in our neighborhoods.
“Please do your part, and if you see suspicious activity, please call 911 immediately.”
