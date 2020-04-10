The Blount County Sheriff's Office Senior Outreach Program recently donated $250 worth of snacks and drinks to the Blount Memorial Hospital emergency room staff.
In keeping with its motto "Volunteers making a difference every day," the Senior Outreach staff said they pooled together the money to show their appreciation for the people working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We see their daily dedication subjecting themselves to this virus in order to help someone they probably don't even know," the program said in a news release. "This wonderful group of medical professionals are working in the ER day after day, shift after shift.
"There isn't another group of people exposed more than doctors and nurses and we wanted to show them our gratitude."
