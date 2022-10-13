Responding to mental health crises is an obligation for police, as it is for other emergency service providers. Sometimes a short course of treatment is sufficient to address a mental health problem. Sometimes, longer hospital stays and involuntary commitment are necessary.
When those situations arise in Blount County, under state law, the responsibility for transferring a patient to a psychiatric hospital or facility falls to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. In order to offset its costs for non-inmate mental health transports and focus on providing a humane transport experience, BCSO recently applied for and secured a state grant worth $110,293.
Angelie Shankle, BCSO’s finance director, told The Daily Times that every award from Tennessee’s Emergency Mental Health Transport Grant Program totaled at least $25,000, but that BCSO’s larger award stems from its relatively high call volume. If the county commission approves the appropriation of the grant, which has already been awarded, the sheriff’s office can “immediately” access the funds, she said.
According to information from a Tennessee Department of Finance presentation, the grant can address several different areas, such as humane mental health transport and mental health awareness training for police.
The sheriff’s office doesn’t bear the burden of transporting patients alone. The agency has a contract with American Medical Response to respond to mental health transport calls. In 2022, AMR took over two transport routes previously serviced by BCSO — to Peninsula and to Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services in Oak Ridge. But when AMR isn’t able to respond, and when the prospective patient is either in danger of self-harming or hurting someone else, BCSO takes the call.
Shankle noted that the grant application requested information from two years ago, when there were “somewhere in the neighborhood” of 300 total mental health transports for non-inmates in Blount County. The sheriff’s office itself performed 193 non-inmate mental health transports that year. Volume decreased slightly in 2021, with 179 transports, and has gone down significantly — to 44 transports, as of Thursday, Oct. 13 — in 2022 so far.
Responding to the transport requests has strained BCSO’s resources in the past, however, Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps said.
“The state recognizes that it is a burden,” he said, which is why Tennessee has a grant program to help relieve costs associated with the transports. Allowable costs under the grant program include hotels, labor and mileage for the deputies transporting the patients.
Shankle agreed with Millsaps’ assessment of that burden, saying in a phone conversation that the transports “take our guys off the road.”
For BCSO, the transport process often starts with a call from the hospital. From there, county residents with health insurance can be committed to Peninsula Behavioral Health in Louisville when beds are available, but without insurance, individuals face the additional issue of bed shortages in other nearby facilities. There are about 15 facilities to which patients are usually transported. Millsaps commented that some deputies have taken patients as far as Nashville, though AMR has now taken over longer-distance transports.
The current process is not ideal for other reasons, Millsaps added. People who are in a mental health emergency and who aren’t under arrest are still handcuffed and placed into marked patrol vehicles for transport by BCSO. That’s one part of the rationale for paying AMR out of the sheriff’s office’s budget for transports and for seeking out third-party subcontractors — doing so is more “appropriate” to the situation, Millsaps explained, and likely better for the mental health of the people being transported.
