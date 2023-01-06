The Blount County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday, Jan. 6 warning about a scam involving real estate and rental deals. According to the statement, at least one person in Blount County has fallen victim.
BCSO said it had received a report that someone found a house for rent on Facebook Marketplace. The house also was listed on Zillow and other real estate websites. They contacted the Facebook seller and ended up sending the person $1,000 from a Bitcoin machine in Knoxville, at which point the listing was removed.
The sheriff’s office said this kind of scam is nothing new, but said the scammer went to great lengths to deceive the victim. They even contacted the legitimate seller to set up an unaccompanied site view and sent the victim in their place.
The release, which was posted to the BCSO Facebook page, said citizens can protect themselves from real estate scams by working with licensed real estate agents and lenders that they trust. They also said to avoid dealing with people who will not meet in person and to never send rent or security deposits before signing a lease.
“If the price is too good to be true, it likely is,” the release said. “A property that is priced well below the going market rate in your area should be a red flag.”
BCSO also said to avoid listings with poor grammar and typos, and never send financial information through emails, website links or Bitcoin machines. Anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to a scam should report it to the law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction where the transaction took place.
