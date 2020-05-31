Travis Wilson and Nathaniel Bradley stood on the Maryville College bridge overlooking Lamar Alexander Parkway while hanging a “Black Lives Matter” banner from its side, surprised Sunday evening by the droves of people who lined the sidewalks in opposition of racial injustice.
“It meant a lot to know that there is a sizeable group of people who are aware,” Wilson told The Daily Times. “This is something we’re a part of, and we need to be doing this.
“This is the least we could be doing.”
The 30-minute silent vigil orchestrated by the Blount County chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) spanned from the main entrance of the college near Washington Street to First Baptist Church of Maryville on the corner of Lamar Alexander Parkway and Cates Street.
Signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “End White Silence” and others that featured the names of victims of racial injustice such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and more packed the walkways lining the half-mile stretch on both sides of the road while proponents in their cars honked in support.
“This is a response to a request from people of color across the county through the SURJ network,” Blount County SURJ spokeswoman Nina Gregg said. “We’re being asked by people of color to call white people into becoming actively anti-racist and being asked by white people, ‘What can we do?’
“When we heard those requests, we decided on Friday to pull something together and this is what came out of it,” she said.
Despite the short notice, more than 780 people participated in the vigil, most of them white, in a showcase of togetherness with people of color that Bradley said he is not accustomed to seeing at other demonstrations.
“A lot of us here are white people, and I think it is easy for us to sleepwalk through life and not notice how hard it is for other people,” Bradley said. “The least we can do is show, stand up and be quiet.”
For some, it was an important first step in bringing about racial equality, but for Blount County SURJ it was just another in a three-part process it has been working at since its inception in September 2015.
The first is building awareness, helping teach that racism “constant, disruptive, violent, interpersonal, institutional and part of the history of this country,” and developing that awareness through reading, studying and having conversations with people of color about their lives.
From there, SURJ aims to help people understand how systemic problems like police brutality happen and how they are sustained. Then there is the final step of figuring out what action individuals and communities can do to usher in change.
There is still so much more that can be done, but Sunday offered hope that a world without racism is possible, attendees said.
“People are in different places in that process, and our organization’s commitment is to work with people through those steps,” Gregg said. “We’re hopeful with so many showing up that we can work together and make significant change. It was wonderful to see such a range of ages, faith communities and races that were represented.
“This is a good community, and we can work together to make it better.”
