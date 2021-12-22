The Blount County Soil and Water Conservation District recently recognized three county residents for their efforts to promote and implement conservation efforts in 2021.
Erich Henry, director of conservation for the district, announced this week that Master Gardener Steve Kelly has received the Dedicated Service Award; Sheena Headrick is the recipient of the Forest Stewardship Award; and Albert Coning, the district’s board supervisor, is a winner of a second Dedicated Service Award.
All three individuals, Henry told The Daily Times, have put forth efforts that mirror those of the district: to sustain and improve the natural resources in Blount County.
“And when I say that, I’m referring to soil, to water and air quality, and to habitat for wildlife species, as well as habitat for threatened and endangered species,” he said. “Virtually every county has a conservation district, and we all have two things in common: We were all born out of the Soil Conservation Act of 1939, passed at the height of the Dust Bowl; and two, we are all charged with sustaining natural resources within our respective counties from a locally led perspective.”
The district is governed by a five-member board of supervisors, three of whom are elected by area landowners and two appointed by the State of Tennessee, Henry added. In addition to providing information to assist local conservation efforts that avoids political controversy — “We’re very apolitical, and what we do is just common sense conservation,” he added — Henry presents to the board an annual list of individuals to whom the district has provided conservation assistance to or helped to implement natural resource planning in Blount County.
“This year, we had a list of about 30 names,” he said. “It’s a time-consuming process for the board to go over these names and consider the value each of those individuals has put forward on their farms or forests, or just through their abilities to assist us with with natural resource planning.”
Coning, who has served as the district’s board chairman since 2012, owns Coning Family Farm in South Blount County, off of Taylor Road, with his wife, Betty. The couple grow sweet corn, tomatoes, watermelons, pumpkins and other crops and sell them at the farm’s family market. In addition, he’s served as past president of both the Tennessee Fruit and Vegetable Association and the Smoky Mountain Feeder Calf Association.
“He’s very well-known within the community, and his service to the district pales in comparison to his service to the agricultural community at large and throughout the state,” Henry said.
Headrick and her husband own Headrick’s Auto Parts on East Lamar Alexander Parkway, in addition to land within the Crooked Creek watershed. Her work there earned her the Forest Stewardship Honors, Henry said.
“Forested lands are our most undermanaged and underutilized natural resource, and Sheena wanted to not only improve the quality of timber on her property, but also improve it from a wildlife perspective,” he added. “She removed invasive species and thinned out the remaining tree species to create a greater diversity of wildlife habitat.”
A the Dedicated Service Award winner, Kelly is a long-time University of Tennessee master gardener, Henry said. To be certified as such requires taking a 12-week course and a number of hours of community service, and today Henry is the president of the UT-Blount County Master Gardener Association.
“Creating a nonprofit for the master gardeners themselves is significant for the gardeners and the community as a whole,” he said. “It will really allow them to offer a broad perspective of their natural resource programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.