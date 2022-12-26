Sustaining and improving Blount County’s natural resources requires not only technical expertise but willing landowners.
The Blount County Soil & Water Conservation District plans in the spring to honor the winners of its 2022 Conservation Awards, who worked with the district in various ways on projects covering cattle pastures, forests and wildflower meadows that improve soil, water and habitats.
Greg and Kathy Flaherty, who are receiving the Wildlife Habitat Award, “have done an exceptional job supporting native plant systems and creating several types of wildlife habitat on their property in Butterfly Hollow Gap,” the awards announcement this month said.
About 20 of their 31 acres are woodland, and they had the state forestry service conduct an inventory to start their work managing that part of the property, such as removing the invasive mimosa and privet.
They’ve also worked to improve the riparian buffer along the creek.
Kathy said they took advantage of tree sales through the University of Tennessee Extension service to plant dogwood, redbud and white pine. But since cattle have been limited to grazing on about an acre of the land, she said, “now there’s tons of seedlings coming up on our property,” because the cows aren’t eating them.
One of their recent projects has been planting 3.5 acres with wildflower seeds, including black-eyed Susans, bee balm, sunflowers and milkweed.
They received a $3,900 grant from the Department of Agriculture to plant the garden, as well as loaned equipment to mix and plant the seeds.
Kathy is a Master Gardener and said they also have adopted the practices of the UT Extension’s Tennessee Smart Yards program to create a sustainable landscape.
“From converting pasture to a native wildflower meadow, to forest improvements, to enhancing riparian habitat along their stream, they continue to strive to learn and implement conservation practices at their best,” the Blount County Soil & Water Conservation District announcement said.
“We just want to do what we can to support pollinators and provide habitat for wildlife,” the Flahertys said in the announcement.
While they took out a lot of barbed wire when they bought the land about six years ago, now they are looking at installing some fencing to keep the deer that have started visiting the property from their vineyard. The Flahertys estimate the deer ate about 80 pounds of their Traminette grapes this year.
Better grazing
Owners of two farms are receiving Conservation Cooperator Awards.
The conservation district worked with Hank and Julie Hodge to develop a grazing plan for their cattle in the Crooked Creek Watershed, to prevent both over grazing and under grazing.
“We’re trying to mimic how the buffalo grazed a couple of centuries ago,” explained Erich Henry, the district’s conservation director.
The Hodges installed interior cross fencing and freeze-proof water tanks.
“We don’t have to worry about filling up water tanks or maintaining a tank heater for our herd of Jersey and Holstein calves,” the Hodges said in the awards announcement.
They also have gone from two to five paddocks, and keep the cattle from always having access to the creek. “The stream bank has improved as well since we now only ‘flash’ graze that area as part of our grazing rotation,” they said.
When the plants are allowed to develop healthier root systems, that improves water filtration.
As beginning farmers, they were able to benefit from the Environmental Quality Incentive Program administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which provides technical and financial assistance.
In the Sixmile Creek Watershed, Ken Huffstetler installed gravel feeding pads and access roads in heavy use areas. That not only keeps mud off the cattle but reduces the sedimentation in the water. Henry noted the benefit particularly in times like the heavy rains in the weeks just before Christmas, when the the ground was “super saturated.”
A piped water system and interior cross fencing allows for grazing rotation, which improves forage quality and quantity, Henry said.
“It’s amazing how quickly the grass regrows, and I’ve really appreciated the assistance,” Huffstetler said.
Dedicated service
Michael Washburn, who has served as conservation district board supervisor, is being honored with the Dedicated Service Award.
Wasburn was a culinary garden manager for Blackberry Farm and farm manager for Nature’s Way Montessori School in Knoxville before becoming director of preservation for the Seed Savers Exchange, the largest nongovernmental seed bank in the country.
As a specialist and propagator of heirloom fruit and vegetable crops, Washburn often shared his knowledge with children and adults, said Henry, who also valued Washburn’s input on conservation programming.
Forest stewards
The Maryville College Woods Committee is receiving the Forest Stewardship Award for its work on 140 acres on the southeastern side of the college campus.
The committee is credited with “exceptional stewardship of the woods through invasive species control, native plant regeneration and stream enhancement.”
“We want the woods to be a demonstration to the community of conservation and effective forest management,” committee member Drew Crain, a biology professor, told the district.
The college woods also is being used as a research site to test different management techniques.
This year the woods were the site of what may have been the first inner city controlled burn permitted for forest management, according to Julie Konkel, watershed coordinator for the district.
Continuing work
In 2023 the conservation district expects to work in the Baker and Centenary Creek Watershed, improving agriculture practices and stream bank restoration, to continue work in the Pistol Creek Watershed, and to increase outreach and education programs.
Henry and Konkel work with landowners on a voluntary basis, providing technical assistance, and they apply for state and federal grants.
While conservation districts have long been association with agricultural practices, Konkel noted in Blount County they have been able to extend services to the urban and suburban areas. For example, she is working with the cities on urban stormwater infrastructure, such as in the Eagleton area.
But, she noted, she’s also available to help property owners with issues such as erosion in their yards.
Henry noted that with development comes a greater percentage of impervious surfaces, such as pavement and roofs. That leads the faster stormwater runoff, and that water can pick up pollutants as it sweeps across the landscape. A strong natural buffer along stream banks serves as a filter.
