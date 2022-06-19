Six months ago Gracie Phinney had to Google what “mechatronics” meant before taking the class at William Blount High School. This week she and Julia Kessler will compete against teens from across the country to program and troubleshoot advanced manufacturing technology in Atlanta.
They won’t be alone traveling from Blount County. Students from William Blount and Heritage High School won gold medals in seven categories at Tennessee’s SkillsUSA competitions in April, earning them spots at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference among about 5,200 high school and college students in more than 100 competitions.
While three from WBHS won’t make the trip — Ella Conatser in Cosmetology, and Aaron Sparks and Aaron Best in 3D Visualization — eight others have been putting in extra hours this summer to prepare for an event on a scale they can only imagine.
Blount County Schools students regularly qualify for SkillsUSA nationals, but with the disruption of the pandemic in recent years the state competition this spring in Chattanooga was their first in-person event.
William Blount’s Henry Myers was the first to learn he earned a gold medal from the state Pin Design competition, announced before other students went to compete. (The Daily Times featured Myers in a March 16 article.) Students at the state competition received pins created from his design.
Mechatronics
Tim Smith knows that walking into his William Blount classroom can be intimidating, with all of the equipment lining the walls. He assures students they will learn how to use it all. Mechatronics combines electrical and mechanical engineering systems, so the students learn about the types of devices that work in everything from home DVD players to airplanes to large manufacturing facilities, such as DENSO.
Kessler, who earned a multimeter certification in high school, was able to use what she learned to help her dad install cab lights on his truck.
Kessler and Phinney had taken engineering design and digital electronics before their single mechatronics class last semester. They credit Smith with ensuring they understood everything they need to know.
For SkillsUSA nationals they have been practicing with devices such as a handling Festo machine, a conveyor machine and one that stacks items. Phinney concentrates on the pneumatics and Kessler on the programming.
Communication is important in the timed competitions, and Smith said they finish each other’s sentences. Kessler and Phinney have been friends since first grade at Lanier Elementary Schools and often were the only females in their career and technical education classes.
Phinney said Kessler set the tone by saying every morning before the state competition, “We ready to win today? We’re winning today. We’re going to get that gold.”
Kessler said she’s competitive, and she was confident after practicing with Phinney. “I was speaking those words to make myself believe it and make Gracie believe it too,” she said.
Both graduated from high school this May. Phinney, who currently works as a pharmacy technician at Walgreen’s, is headed to Morehead State University to study biomedical sciences and prepharmacy, while Kessler is going to study software engineering and play golf at the University of Virginia at Wise.
Automotive Refinishing
Hayden Poe graduated from Heritage High in May and started working at Boruff Auto Body in Maryville. After work he has been returning to the school several days a week to practice two or more hours for his Automotive Refinishing Technology competition.
Collision repair teacher Lynn Robinson had 29 years of experience in the industry before bringing that expertise to HHS last October. Poe, he said, is a natural.
“I have always been involved with cars,” said Poe, but he prefers working on the body to the engine. “I enjoy seeing the finished product and making it shine.”
During his competition Poe will spend almost an entire day on a refinishing job, from taping it off to the clear coat. Poe’s practice sessions have focused on color tinting and blending to make the exact shade needed for the job.
That’s not all SkillsUSA requires, though. Students also have to take tests and complete interviews. Poe said the state competition was nerve wracking at first, because talking isn’t his strength.
Poe plans to continue honing his skills at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Robo
Last week the team’s robot was in pieces, with Avery Rayfield and William LaForest changing almost every aspect since the state competition. Because that was their first experience with an in-person event, it was the first opportunity to really see the ideas that other teams put into their robots, which navigate a course that includes a model house and mailboxes to retrieve simulated bombs.
Rayfield drives the robot through the view of a camera, and LaForest is his eyes on the course. The competition tests not only engineering ability but also teamwork and communication.
While they had a stationary GoPro camera at the state competition, the new robot will have a camera mounted on a Picatinny rail, a piece of equipment they found in a classroom closet. “We designed our entire robot to come apart and be put back together quickly, just in case of any emergency repairs or if we need to change something for a different strategy,” Rayfield said.
Driving the robot is only a portion of their competition. They have to document every piece of equipment and deliver a presentation too.
Rayfield will be studying mechanical engineering at Pellissippi State Community College this fall, with an eye still toward his childhood dream of being part of the space program. “Space just seems like it’s going to be the next frontier,” he said.
LaForest, a rising junior, is interested in both engineering and information technology.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Mobile Robotic Technology{/span}Burl Grubb is a rising junior, but he can trace his interest in engineering to Transformer toys and Lego sets. His partner on the Mobile Robotic Technology team, rising senior Luke Wiget, was inspired by inventors in cartoons.
When Wiget had to research careers in sixth grade at Eagleton Middle School, he discovered mechanical engineer was the closest to inventor and started taking classes in STEM, science, technology, engineering and math. “Putting stuff together and making something new is the coolest idea,” Wiget said.
Their robot needs to work autonomously and with a driver to complete a series of tasks for points. This year the robot has to pick up rings and place them on goals, plus lift the goals onto a tilting board to make it balance. They didn’t discover until after arriving at the state competition that the autonomous series could run for 2 minutes instead of just 60 seconds, so their improvements include reprogramming it for nationals.
Warwick said the judges will change the challenges during the competition, including moving items around and changing point values. “That way they have to reprogram the robot in the middle of the competition,” he said.
Grubb and Wiget designed a robot with two arms and 3D printed custom pieces. For example, they created “mud flaps” to keep rings from getting under the robot, and then they added grooves so those flaps wouldn’t become stuck on screws on the tilting platform.
Adding to this year’s challenges for the competitors are supply chain issues. The “brain” for the Heritage robot broke just before the state competition, so they borrowed one from William Blount. “We’re in competition when we’re at competition, but ultimately we’re in the same boat. We’re trying to teach students,” Warwick said. After nationals the borrowed robot brain will go back to William Blount.
BCS students earned silver or bronze medals in eight other competitions at the state SkillsUSA event in April.
From WBHS, silver medals went to the Crime Scene Investigation team of TJ Criss, Victoria Orr and Chloe Blair; and Caleb Hatcher for Masonry. Students received bronze medals for Criminal Justice, Tyler Hensen; Welding Sculpture, Sarah Nunez; and Esthetics, Vanessa Vazquez with Zoe Mikles as her model.
From HHS, a silver medal went to Mason Childress for Collision Repair and bronze medals to Hunter Poe for Cabinetmaking and the Quiz Bowl team of Waylon Dailey, Sophie Day, Alexander Escobar, Katie Jones and Matthew Meadows.
