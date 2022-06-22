ATLANTA — At 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, Henry Myers had just 7 minutes to convince judges at the SkillsUSA national competition that his pin design is better than three dozen others by high school students from across the country who also won state competitions.
A recent William Blount High School graduate, Myers was the first to face the judges in his competition, one of more than 100 at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference this week. Several floors below him in the massive Georgia World Congress Center, fellow Class of 2022 Governors Gracie Phinney and Julia Kessler worked from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Mechatronics competition.
Five Heritage High School students and recent graduates, meanwhile, had preliminary events Wednesday for their competitions in Automotive Refinishing Technology, Mobile Robotics Technology and Robotics Urban Search and Rescue. The SkillsUSA judge rate students not only on what they can do but how they present themselves, from adhering to the dress code for their competitions to resumes, interviews and notebooks.
Across Exhibit Hall B, where most of the Blount County Schools students are competing this week, are teens showing their skills in drafting, manufacturing, criminal justice, firefighting, aviation maintenance, motorcycle service technology and more, and that’s just one of the SkillsUSA venues.
Vendors and exhibitors range from military recruiters to Mercedes. There’s a jet engine on display and drones flying precision maneuvers on an indoor course. Competitors can check out virtual reality and simulated activities too.
Pining for pins
While the judging for Pin Design is behind closed doors in a ballroom, pin trading is popular everywhere at the conference.
“I was not expecting to be swamped getting into the hotel,” Myers said, with other competitors asking to trade pins.
BCS students brought dozens of the Tennessee pins Myers designed, which won a gold medal at the state competition, to trade for other pins. A hard-to-get-pin, such as a skull design with light-up red eye from North Carolina, can fetch six other pins, if you negotiate as well as Myers.
After Myers told the judges about his Tennessee design, they asked him what he might have changed. “I would have made my colors more vibrant,” he said, although he chose the colors based on the state flag.
Myers starts classes at Pellissippi State Community College in August and hopes to return to SkillsUSA next year competing at the postsecondary level.
Troubleshooting Mechatronics
When teacher Tim Smith checked on Phinney and Kessler the night before their competition, they were taking a practice test.
The Mechatronics competition included an oral and written exam, as well as three other stations working with computer programming, mechanical technology, pneumatic power and electronic controls, the types of systems used in modern automated manufacturing.
At one station the stacking and conveyor machine was faulty and had to be switched before they could complete the assignment, Phinney said.
They also faced a motor control system they had never seen before but applied what they knew. “We did our best,” she said.
On the final station they were on the verge of giving up before they solved the problem. “I’m really proud of us,” said Kessler.
The young women from BCS are among only a few females competing in Mechatronics, while Myers said most of his competition in Pin Design was female.
Those three can relax until the awards presentation Friday night, June 24. BCS students Hayden Poe, Burl Grubb, Luke Wiget, Avery Rayfield and William LaForest compete today, June 23.
