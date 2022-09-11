A long-simmering argument about farmland, development and jurisdiction boiled over last week. Blount County brought a lawsuit against the city of Alcoa on Wednesday, Sept. 7. It asks that the municipality’s annexations of two properties off Wildwood Road be invalidated.
If Blount County’s lawsuit is ultimately successful, the land will revert back to the county.
The two properties at issue together consist of over 248 acres of land. They have been at the center of a controversy that erupted in the spring, when Alcoa’s planning commission recommended approving their annexation into the city.
According to previous reporting from The Daily Times, that decision provoked immediate outcry from both Wildwood residents and Blount County officials.
Both annexed properties are slated for residential development. Such developments have been a major point of contention for residents in the city and in the county, some of whom have claimed that increasing density will negate the area’s natural attributes and strain government resources.
In June, the Blount County Board of Commissioners voted to task Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell with fighting the annexations. County opposition initially centered on the fact that the Wildwood properties don’t share a boundary with the city. During the same meeting, Mitchell named the annexations as examples of “donut-holing.” He was referring to the prospect that, if the annexations passed, a section of city land would be wholly surrounded by the county.
Alcoa’s board of commissioners approved the annexations in August, following several previous votes on the subject.
The county filed its complaint in Blount County Chancery Court; the suit claims that the annexations are illegal under Tennessee law.
Blount County’s position is that the property Alcoa annexed falls partially outside of the city’s urban growth boundary — such boundaries describe the area within which cities may expand. As the properties are not contiguous to Alcoa, the lawsuit states, the annexations were illegal and should be nullified.
Further, the county argues that the two ordinances Alcoa passed establishing plans of service for the annexed land — outlining each government’s responsibility for maintaining resources such as roads — also violate state statute.
The plans presented by Alcoa, the lawsuit states, were formulated without input from the county government. As the county “did not participate nor were they consulted relative to said plan of services,” those plans should be annulled, the complaint reads.
In a phone conversation with The Daily Times, the city of Alcoa’s attorney, Stephanie Coleman, said “At this time, the city believes that the steps that it took with regard to the annexation were in line with statute and that proper procedure was followed.” Coleman noted that the city had not been served as of Friday morning.
The Daily Times reached out to Mitchell’s office regarding the suit; a representative of his office replied to say that it would be “premature” to offer a comment on the litigation.
