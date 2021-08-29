A couple of Blount County cousins won first place in a national 4H cook-off in Louisiana this month with a Smoky Mountain Shrimp and Grits dish packed with Tennessee flavor.
Meredith Hoffman and Haysen Hayes both have culinary interests and work so well together she signed him up for the Great American Seafood Cook-Off: 4H Edition to meet the application deadline while he was on vacation.
“We’ve always been close; we’re 13 days apart,” Hayes explained. When he learned that she had registered them for the competition he told her, “If you need me, I’ve got you.”
Hoffman already had won a natural virtual 4H cook-off a few months earlier. Although she had never created a dish with kale before, it had to be the base of her dish, so she made a lemon-spice kale salad with bacon, jalapenos and an avocado oil dressing. For that online event she was judged only on an interview and presentation, during which she had to show her knowledge of nutrition and food safety.
For the Louisiana cook-off, the cousins would have to bring the flavor and feature Tennessee products too.
Taste of Tennessee
They packed cheese from Sweetwater, milk from Athens, bacon from Madisonville, hot sauce from Lynchburg, grits from the mill in Pigeon Forge and jalapenos her dad grew Sevierville.
The cousins picked up the seafood in New Orleans, which meant taking the heads off and deveining 130 shrimp in a hotel room to prepare before the cook-off. “We were washing the cutting boards in the bathtub,” Hoffman said, laughing.
At the competition they had only an hour to prepare and serve five plates with their dish.
Each state was allowed to send two teams with up to five members, but it was a small field this year. Hoffman and Hayes faced faced competition from four other teams, representing Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Memphis.
At home in the kitchen
“Cooking is a very big part of my life and has always been a big part,” said Hoffman, a senior home-school student.
“My dream is to go to Le Cordon Bleu in France, but that’s a big dream,” she said. “I might go to Pellissippi (State Community College) for two years and transfer to Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando.”
She started at home making bread and sweets with her father, as well as grilling and making homemade pasta.
Four years of experience working for family friend Lisa Best at Best Bites catering provided plenty of knowledge, along with food safety classes Best delivered to the 4H club before her death this spring.
Hoffman calls the time she spent working at Best Bites catering, “probably one of the funnest times in my life.”
Now she works for Knoxville food truck Penne for Your Thoughts. “Pasta is probably one of my favorite things to make,” Hoffman said, and the experience also is helping her understand how to run her own business one day.
Hayes has had three years of culinary classes at Maryville High School and is in an honors course this year working toward ServeSafe certification, which will give him dual credit at Pellissippi State.
“Food is a big part of my life too,” he said. Hayes’ parents, who also like to cook, were missionaries. He was born in Indonesia and his brothers in Singapore and Malaysia, so dishes such as curry appear on the family dinner menu.
The high school junior is even more passionate about music and hasn’t settled on a definite career path. His cousin said, “Haysen can do anything,” including sports and yo-yoing.
While the cousins hadn’t done any serious cooking together before this, Hoffman said, “We can for sure say that we’ve cooked together now, because we did that recipe too many times.”
They started with a Guy Fieri recipe both found too bland for their taste. They substituted chicken broth, half-and-half and milk for water in the grits and added four types of cheese. The cousins kicked up the cayenne and other seasonings on the shrimp and added peppers and hot sauce.
The dish could not exceed 750 calories, and Hoffman said it was “right on the line.” To make it healthier they opted for unsalted chicken broth and substituted olive oil for some of the butter.
They received $1,000, medals and a trophy, and they said the whole experience was fun. They have the memories of giggling while they peeled shrimp and dancing while they cooked, eating jambalaya and po’boys in New Orleans and walking in a parade.
The cousins also have the recipe they developed, which they said is so good they’re keeping it a family secret for now.
