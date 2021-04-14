The Blount County United monthly meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, via Zoom.
Presenters will include Sherri Nakamoto and Brenda Bell from Blount County Showing Up for Racial Justice. They will speak on “Preparing for Challenging Interactions.” This will provide an overview on how to approach differences with family, friends, neighbors or acquaintances.
For more information, including Zoom details, email blountcountyunited@gmail.com or call 865-984-5364.
