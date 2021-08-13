The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs paid Blount County veterans $58.5 million in benefits for fiscal 2020, according to Blount County Veteran’s Affairs.
“All of that money goes directly to the veterans,” said Veterans Service Officer Nathan Weinbaum. “The benefits come in the form of compensation and pension.”
Veterans can apply for either compensation or pension from the VA, depending on their needs.
“Compensation is for veterans who have been disabled or have some kind of medical condition related to their service,” Weinbaum said. “Pension is where the VA pays a veteran in financial need.”
As director of Blount County County Veterans Affairs, Weinbaum works with veterans to help secure those benefits.
“When veterans come to our office, we assist them with the application for their benefits,” Weinbaum said. “With compensation, we file a claim to the VA, then they do a diagnosis and then compensate the veteran based on the severity of the condition.”
Compensation from the VA covers a variety of conditions, both physical and mental.
“Everything from hearing loss and PTSD to conditions brought on by Agent Orange are covered,” Weinbaum said. “It really covers a lot.”
While compensation benefits are based on disability, pension is a “needs-based program” that looks at a number of factors, including the veteran’s income. According to the VA website, the veteran’s “yearly family income and net worth meet certain limits set by Congress” for the veteran to be approved.
“And all of that money is tax free,” Weinbaum said. “The majority of the time it’s directly deposited into the veteran’s bank account.”
The $58.5 million paid to Blount County veterans in 2020 marks an increase of nearly $4 million from the year before. In fact, the amount steadily has been increasing each year over the past decade and has more than doubled since 2011. Weinbaum explained there’s no way to know exactly what’s behind the increase in payouts.
“It could be a number of things. It’s honestly hard to know because no two veterans are alike,” Weinbaum said. “It could be that we’re reaching more veterans, or maybe where veterans are living longer. It could be an increase in the cost of living. There are a lot of factors that could cause it to go up.”
Weinbaum said one of those factors is the growing number of Vietnam veterans who are receiving benefits.
“Part of it is the Vietnam veterans,” Weinbaum said. “We’re reaching more of them and as they’re getting older, they’re having more health problems.”
Regardless of the cause, he said the increase in funds doesn’t just help veterans — it actually has a positive impact on the entire county.
“We want to bring attention to this because it’s important for our veterans and for our community,” Weinbaum said. “It helps our economy. A lot of that money is spent right here in Blount County.”
