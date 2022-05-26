As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, two local organizations in Blount County are making plans to mark the day with special ceremonies.
RIO Revolution, located at 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville, will welcome the United Veterans of Blount County for a special program beginning at 10 am on Saturday, May 28.
The group’s Commander, Jim Warner, will initiate the program, followed by guest speaker, CMSgt Arthur Hafner, a Purple Heart recipient from the Vietnam War, an Air Force veteran, and a former Commandant of Professional Military Education, McGhee Tyson ANG Base.
The group will then honor and remember those who were killed in action or died in military service and also read the names of those veterans who passed away in the previous year.
“We always held our Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs at the Blount County Courthouse, but the space was very limited and it was hard for older veterans to park and get to the program,” said Nathan Weinbaum, Director/Veterans Service Officer, Blount County. “RIO Revolution is a beautiful church that offers plenty of inside seats, level parking and nice bathrooms. Their staff is also amazing to work with. In my opinion, it’s a perfect fit for our program.”
The United Veterans of Blount County was originally formed in the 1960’s for the purpose of raising money for a memorial to honor local members of the military who died during the first World War. The group has continued to sponsor Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs ever since. The organization is comprised of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5154, VFW Post 10855, American Legion Post 13, Military Order of Purple Hearts 1814, Disabled American Veterans Post 76, and AMVETS (American Veterans).
According to its charter, the group’s ongoing mission is to publicize and promote patriotism through its programsphile also supporting veterans in need in any way it can.
On Monday, May 30, VFW Post 514 will host a program that will include the participation of local Scouts and American Heritage Girls. That program will start at 10 a.m. at Sherwood Cemetery on Alcoa Highway. After a short program, the group will place American Flags on the veterans’ graves. They will then reconvene at the VFW post aa approximately 11:30 am, where a picnic lunch will be held for those participating in the flag placement.
The ceremonies will conclude at around 12:30 with an American Flag Retirement Ceremony in the back of the post.
“It is so important to honor our veterans and those who were killed in action,” Weinbaum of the United Veterans of Blount County said. “I especially think about our Gold Star families, who know the true meaning of Memorial Day.”
Commander Warner echoed those thoughts. “From my perspective, I think it’s more important now more than ever before to recognize our veterans,” Warner said. “As George Washington stated, ‘The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.’”
Warner said that in that regard, there’s a legacy that needs to be preserved and passed on to future generations. “Many young people need to understand what veterans have gone through for our country,” he said. “Youngsters represent the future of our great nation, and it’s critically important to educate them about our country, especially concerning all aspects of the military. The future of our country is in their hands. In order for our nation to survive, we need a strong military.”
That service often goes beyond the time spent in the armed forces. “Many veterans are still serving their communities,” Warner said. “Recognizing their efforts can also be a way to encourage more veterans to step up and continue volunteer service to the community. There are a lot of veterans going through hard times due to homelessness, depression, suicidal tendencies, and PTSD. Recognizing veterans could be one way to help many of them, even if it’s just letting them know that they are appreciated.”
