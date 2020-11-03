With 31 of 31 precincts reporting in Blount County and 5,550 of the 5,550 mail-in absentee ballots counted.

Early voting: 45,570

Absentee mail-in ballots: 5,550

Total early voting: 51,044

Election day: 15,435

Total: 66,715 of estimated 91,000

73% of registered voters

(R) Republican Party;

(D) Democratic Party;

(I) Independent;

  1. Incumbent

# Write-in candidate

President and Vice President

  • (R): Donald J. Trump,

Michael R. Pence 47,195

(D): Joseph R. Biden,

Kamala D. Harris 17,834

(I) Don Blankenship,

William Mohr 141

(I) Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente, Darcy G. Richardson 37

(I) Howie Hawkins,

Angela Walker 99

(I) Jo Jorgensen

Jeremy ‘Spike” Cohen 831

(I) Alyson Kennedy

Malcolm Jarrett 27

(I) Gloria La Riva,

Sunil Freeman 12

(I) Kanye West

Michelle Tidball 130

U.S. SENATE

(R) Bill Hagerty 47,218

(D) Marquita Bradshaw 15,861

(I) Yomi ‘Fapas’ Faparusi Sr. 263

(I) Jeffrey Alan Grunau 95

(I) Ronnie Henley 221

(I) G. Dean Hill 191

(I) Steven J. Hooper 228

(I) Aaron James 58

(I) Elizabeth McLeod 146

(I) Kacey Morgan 91

(I) Eric William Stansberry 39

U.S. House: District 2

  • (R) Tim Burchett 48,475

(D) Renee Hoyos 15,599

(I) Matthew Campbell 973

TENN. SENATE: District 2

  • (R) Art Swann 52,253

TENN. House: District 8

  • (R) Jerome Moon 23,614

(D) Jay Clark 7,897

TENN. House: District 20

  • (R) Bob Ramsey 23,623

(D) Susan Sneed 8,792

Alcoa City Commission

Top two (2) candidates elected

Stephen T. Biggar 1,405

  • Jim Buchanan 2,058

Tracey Cooper 1,539

Joshua Gregory 845

Harry Grothjahn 445

Alcoa City School Board

Top three (3) candidates elected

  • Clayton Bledsoe 1,751

Mike Brown 1,972

Jim Kirk 2,402

David Mabry 877

  • Steve Marsh 1,913

Jerry Williams 372

Louisville Board of Aldermen

Top two (2) candidates elected

Steven Kelley, Jr. 1,259

Bobby Peterson 772

  • Jill Robinson Pugh 1,353

Maryville City Council

Top two (2) candidates elected

Suzette Donovan 5,213

Sarah Herron 5,561

Drew Miles 6,938

  • Thomas ‘Tom’ Taylor 4,355

Maryville Board of Education

Top two (2) candidates elected

  • Nick Black 9,558
  • Candy Morgan 9,010

Blount County Referendum

Legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises

Yes 31,112

No 13,133

Source: Blount County Election Commission

