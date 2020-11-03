With 31 of 31 precincts reporting in Blount County and 5,550 of the 5,550 mail-in absentee ballots counted.
Early voting: 45,570
Absentee mail-in ballots: 5,550
Total early voting: 51,044
Election day: 15,435
Total: 66,715 of estimated 91,000
73% of registered voters
(R) Republican Party;
(D) Democratic Party;
(I) Independent;
- Incumbent
# Write-in candidate
President and Vice President
- (R): Donald J. Trump,
Michael R. Pence 47,195
(D): Joseph R. Biden,
Kamala D. Harris 17,834
(I) Don Blankenship,
William Mohr 141
(I) Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente, Darcy G. Richardson 37
(I) Howie Hawkins,
Angela Walker 99
(I) Jo Jorgensen
Jeremy ‘Spike” Cohen 831
(I) Alyson Kennedy
Malcolm Jarrett 27
(I) Gloria La Riva,
Sunil Freeman 12
(I) Kanye West
Michelle Tidball 130
U.S. SENATE
(R) Bill Hagerty 47,218
(D) Marquita Bradshaw 15,861
(I) Yomi ‘Fapas’ Faparusi Sr. 263
(I) Jeffrey Alan Grunau 95
(I) Ronnie Henley 221
(I) G. Dean Hill 191
(I) Steven J. Hooper 228
(I) Aaron James 58
(I) Elizabeth McLeod 146
(I) Kacey Morgan 91
(I) Eric William Stansberry 39
U.S. House: District 2
- (R) Tim Burchett 48,475
(D) Renee Hoyos 15,599
(I) Matthew Campbell 973
TENN. SENATE: District 2
- (R) Art Swann 52,253
TENN. House: District 8
- (R) Jerome Moon 23,614
(D) Jay Clark 7,897
TENN. House: District 20
- (R) Bob Ramsey 23,623
(D) Susan Sneed 8,792
Alcoa City Commission
Top two (2) candidates elected
Stephen T. Biggar 1,405
- Jim Buchanan 2,058
Tracey Cooper 1,539
Joshua Gregory 845
Harry Grothjahn 445
Alcoa City School Board
Top three (3) candidates elected
- Clayton Bledsoe 1,751
Mike Brown 1,972
Jim Kirk 2,402
David Mabry 877
- Steve Marsh 1,913
Jerry Williams 372
Louisville Board of Aldermen
Top two (2) candidates elected
Steven Kelley, Jr. 1,259
Bobby Peterson 772
- Jill Robinson Pugh 1,353
Maryville City Council
Top two (2) candidates elected
Suzette Donovan 5,213
Sarah Herron 5,561
Drew Miles 6,938
- Thomas ‘Tom’ Taylor 4,355
Maryville Board of Education
Top two (2) candidates elected
- Nick Black 9,558
- Candy Morgan 9,010
Blount County Referendum
Legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises
Yes 31,112
No 13,133
