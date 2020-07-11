A Blount County woman was charged with health care insurance fraud as authorities allege she sold pain pills purchased using TennCare benefits.
Diana Jones, 59, Holly Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:56 a.m. July 6 and charged with one count of TennCare Fraud, a class D felony.
The indictment states Jones used TennCare benefits for a doctor’s appointment that resulted in a prescription for 120 Oxycodone 20-milligram tablets, a Friday press release from the Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration states. Authorities said after Jones used TennCare to pay for the Oxycodone, she sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
If convicted, Jones could face a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.
The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Mike Flynn of Blount County.
Jones was released at 11:46 p.m. July 7 on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
