A Blount County woman must repay the state more than $69,000 after she falsely reported her household structure and income to enroll in TennCare.
The Tennessee Office of Inspector General announced in a Facebook post Friday that Jamie Frisell, 52, is ordered to pay the state $69,701.88 following her sentencing in Blount County. She was arrested in May 2019 and charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services over $60,000.
District Attorney General Mike Flynn’s office prosecuted the case, according to the post.
“We appreciate the perseverance of the Blount County District Attorney General’s Office in bringing prosecution of TennCare fraud to the forefront in their local communities,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said in the post.
“Our office will continue to do our part and preserve the integrity of TennCare benefits, so that those truly deserving of and eligible for TennCare have the best resources.”
The OIG started operating fully in February 2005. It has investigated more than 5,760 criminal cases, which have led to nearly $11 million ordered to TennCare for restitution, the post states.
It also has contributed to a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare. A total of 3,092 people have been charged with TennCare fraud as of Saturday.
Suspected TennCare fraud can be reported by calling 1-800-433-3982 or by accessing the “Report TennCare fraud” prompts at www.tn.gov/tnoig/. The OIG Cash for Tips Program allows citizens to potentially earn cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.
