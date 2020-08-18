For months leading to Tuesday’s centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, The Daily Times asked Blount County women to submit short blurbs detailing why they vote.
Rara Schlitt
A few decades ago four of my children went with me to Maryville High School to watch me cast my vote. The folks working the polls were wonderful, as they instructed us to go into the voting booth — stroller and all. I am sure everyone could hear their questions. “How do you know who to vote for?” “Will your person win?” “What happens if I push this button?” As we exited, a very kind-faced lady leaned down to all the children and said, “What did you think of voting with your mother?” One child answered, “It’s very important because everyone matters.” That sums it up for me, too.
Janice Emerson
As a new bride in 1965, my husband and I moved to Michigan, where his parents grew up. As we were joining a new church, a man came up to us and introduced himself and said he went to high school with my in-laws. We became friends and the next year he was running for a county office. I was not yet 21 and couldn’t vote, but my husband did. We were disappointed to find out, the day after the election, that our friend lost by three votes. When we saw him in church the following Sunday, he said if everyone — who told him they were so sure he would win but didn’t bother to vote — would have voted, he would have won. I never forgot that and since I turned 21, I think I might have missed one local election but never a national one. As my husband used to say, “If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”
Carol Swanson
Casting ballots regularly since a teenager in the 1970s, I cherish voting as my civic obligation. When I learned about the 19th Amendment in high school, I was thrilled that gender barriers to voting had been lifted, but stunned that those limitations ever existed in America. Worse yet, when I asked my mother and grandmother about voting, they expressed little enthusiasm, confessing that they routinely voted. This made no sense.
Since my first trip to the polls, I have embraced two truths: Our country must maximize voter participation; after all, full citizen involvement defines democracies. Second, meaningful votes are not dictated or automatic; these choices should be well-informed (beyond mere party affiliation) and independently made. Happily, my daughter feels the same.
Crystal Colter
I vote for many reasons, but in recent years I’ve been keenly aware of voting on behalf of those who can’t — in particular children, undocumented people and disenfranchised people who have had their right to vote permanently taken away due to criminal convictions.
Shanna Dean Cooper
It is with great joy that I take my Christian conservative values to the ballot box. Women’s right to vote came with a historical struggle. The X marks the spot speaks louder than any verbal debate on issues that affect our great nation. I will exercise the privilege and patriotic duty because our freedom depends on it.
Wendy Guillaume
As a 61-year-old woman, I vote for three main reasons. The first is to honor the women who worked so hard to make the 19th Amendment happen. If it weren’t for the women suffragettes that came before us, we would not have the privilege of voting today. The second reason is that as a responsible citizen of the United States, it is my civic duty to cast my vote in every election. The third reason I vote is because it is a privilege I have as an American. Too many of us in the U.S. do not vote because we think it doesn’t make any difference to the outcome or are apathetic. I believe that every vote counts and as women we need to have our voices heard.
Scarlet Trybala
I vote because no right is more precious than the right to be heard. For too long women weren’t afforded that right, so the women before us stood up and took it. It is imperative that we remember their struggle and honor them by being heard with every vote we cast.
Marilyn Finley
I vote because I am for the people. It isn’t because I want my candidate or party to win. It isn’t because I expect something specific to happen. It isn’t even because I feel it is my duty as a citizen, even though I do. I vote because I get a direct say in what I think our country should be doing. From local ballot measures to elected officials at every level, my/our vote makes the difference between policies that are for we the people and policies that are for a select few. The more of us who vote, the more we’ll have policies that address our most important concerns. I vote for the people.
Vandy Kemp
I grew up in a tiny rural community. My mom was a school teacher, and both of my parents made sure that I understood and respected the democratic legacy of our country — that being a American brought certain obligations, including hard work, watching the TV news every night, following the rules, endless political debates at the table and voting every single time the polls opened. Frankly, it never occurred to me as a child that there was a choice; on Election Day, we drove to the tiny precinct, and my parents took turns staying with me in the car while they voted. Afterwards, we went home to a warm supper and a heady discussion about how the election would come out and what it would all mean. Today I vote because voting is a family event and a personal responsibility.
Bridget Teague
It is more important now than ever for women to get out and vote. Women are under attack and their rights are in jeopardy. So many women in our past have sacrificed so much to obtain the right to vote, we need to appreciate what they did for us and get out and vote. Women can demand their rights if we band together and use our power of the ballot. All people should have equal pay for doing the same work. Women are not getting this right. Women have come a long way, but the fight is not over. Because women still have not achieved equal rights in all aspects of society is the reason I get out and vote. Yes, I am a liberal woman, but until we have equal rights, all women need to be liberal about achieving them. Women, the vote belongs to you. Get out and use it.
Sammie Harrington
It is my civic responsibility. I take my rights seriously. Voting is preferable to civil disobedience. The progress I’ve benefited from in my own lifetime include the Civil Rights Act of 1964, equal employment opportunity laws, Roe v. Wade, a successful black president and a step toward universal health insurance, just to name a few. I’m an 81-year old white woman who grew up in the very Deep South. I’ve seen white supremacy exposed for what it really is — ugly and evil.
Andrea Rodriguez
I suppose I could attend rallies and shout, yell and sing, and I could put signs in my yard, make phone calls and be a campaigner, but in the end, these are all feel-good activities that really don’t accomplish all that much. I vote because my vote is the loudest, most powerful tool I have and the only thing that actually makes a difference. My vote is the most valuable thing I own and the most precious thing I have ever received. As an American it is my responsibility to use this gift to the best of my ability. I am eternally grateful to all those who came before me, who by their sacrifices, ensured I have this right.
Betty Pierce
It is very easy for me to tell you why I vote. My ancestors were brought to this country in a slave ship. They were beaten, raped, killed, hung on trees. Men, women who were pregnant, the little innocent babies cut out of their stomachs and cast into fire. They were tarred and feathered. They died having no voice of their own, nobody to speak for them, but they prayed that in future generations there would rise a generation with a voice to speak. So they took the blows, the rapes, all manners of evil, so that one day their children’s children would have a voice. I am that voice. I am standing on the shoulders of giants. Being an African American person, I must vote because they have paid a great price.
