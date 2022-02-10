Blount County’s Ad Hoc Committee to Study Zoning and Subdivision Regulations met for the third time Thursday, Feb. 10, to discuss ideas for revisions to current zoning regulations.
The nine-person committee was formed in Oct. 2021 amid heated discussion of development in Blount County. Made up of Blount County Commissioners, members of the county planning commission, and citizens-at-large, the committee’s purpose is to offer recommendations for amending the county’s zoning and subdivision regulations, in light of recent proposed developments.
County-wide controversy over development exploded last September as a result of proposals for residential developments at the Best and Pate Farms subdivisions. The developments would have added hundreds of new homes to the Blount County area. Yet, the proposals fueled sustained objections from residents, who criticized them as likely to cause strain to infrastructure and degrade the county’s character.
The meeting opened with a presentation from Ray Boswell, Geographic Information Systems Manager for Blount County. Boswell supplied the committee with information about the types of data available from both the U.S. Census and the American Community Survey.
The committee used Boswell’s presentation as a jumping-off point for the core of its discussion: the urban growth boundary and its implications for development. Committee members asked Boswell for a variety of maps concerned with different regulatory jurisdictions before asking the county’s planning director, Thomas Lloyd, about their ability to suggest changes to the suburbanizing zone. In the words of one committee member, such questions were part of an effort to assess “what’s available to protect?”
The need to balance growth and community conservation was the crux of the group’s discussions. Throughout the meeting, members of the committee showed differing opinions of problems facing Blount County and potential solutions.
Darrell Tipton, a member of both the committee and the Blount County Planning Commission, said, of proposed developments and changes to zoning, “I guess it depends on whether there’s appetite on the commission to make any changes, and I’m getting mixed readings from a number of groups.” He then related a conversation with a Blount County School Board member who pressed for further development, arguing that growth would address a need for students.
Pushing back against Tipton, Doug Gamble, one of the four citizens-at-large on the committee, emphasized the potential costs of expansion, saying “every house that gets built costs taxpayers money.”
Tipton urged committee members to “look at the bigger picture” with respect to development.
Committee members then shifted into more specific discussions of the infrastructure requirements of new developments, with the focus going to stormwater, sewage and flood protection regulations before the meeting concluded.
Of the committee’s next steps, committee chairman Elizabeth Myers-Rees said that she hoped that members came to the next meeting “with a solid idea of what each of us wants. All we’re doing here is recommending changes to zoning regulations, looking at subdivision regulations and trying, ultimately, to retain some sense of the character of this county that is the reason we all live here.”
The committee’s next meeting is set for April 14.
