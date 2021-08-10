The Blount County Democratic Party is set to elect new leaders this weekend at the County Party Leadership Elections Convention.
The convention takes place every other year and sees local Democrats electing representatives to serve two-year terms on the Blount County Democratic Party Executive Committee.
The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Blount County Boys and Girls Club along South Washington Street in Maryville. Doors open at 1 p.m. and admissions close an hour later. At 2 p.m. each County Commission district will caucus to elect its representatives. Once the caucuses are complete, the newly elected Executive Committee will convene to elect its officers.
Anyone planning on attending the convention is asked to arrive early to allow time to complete credentialing forms. Attending Democrats must be registered voters in Blount and "support Democratic values." For more information on the convention, email blountcountydemocrats@gmail.com.
