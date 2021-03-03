Blount Discount Pharmacy, which has received an influx of COVID-19 vaccines, will host a vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road in Maryville.
There will be more than 580 times slots available on Saturday. About 290 slots have been filled since the clinic sign-up went live on Tuesday, March 3, Blount Discount pharmacist Hamilton Borden said.
Any person qualifying for a shot under the state's vaccination schedule can sign up to receive one at the clinic by visiting blountdiscountpharmacy.com/covid-19/fairview-covid-clinic.
Saturday's clinic is the result of the state health department allocating 1,170 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Blount Discount. The doses must be used within 30 days.
