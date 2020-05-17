Starting June 1, citizens in Blount County will be able to text 911 for emergencies instead of having to call.
Blount County E-911 Communications Center Public Information Officer Richee Kidd said that while the “Text-to-911” program will begin next month, dialing 911 for emergencies still will be preferred.
“If it’s a true emergency and they can speak,” Kidd said, “we want them to call 911.”
Providing essential information to a 911 dispatcher is much faster by voice than text, and texting is not always instantaneous, she noted. However, in certain emergency situations picking up a phone isn’t possible.
“When you’re in danger — a lot of times you can’t really talk on the phone — but you can text,” Kidd said.
A texting option will be better for Blount County residents who are deaf, hearing or speech impaired, she said.
When a citizen first texts 911, he or she should send the exact address and nature of the emergency. If a texter stops sending messages, a dispatcher may call to check on the emergency. Dispatchers recommend silencing the phone while texting 911 if a ringing phone would compromise an individual’s safety.
Blount County E-911 Communications Center Center provides dispatch services for all Blount County emergency response agencies.
There are limitations to the text services; photos and videos cannot be accepted by the dispatch center, and users will be limited by their phone carrier’s data plan.
“They have to understand there is a time delay with text messages, and if you don’t have data you won’t be able to text,” Kidd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.