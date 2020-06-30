Blount County-based drug and alcohol treatment center Stepping Stone to Recovery will begin accepting TennCare recipients of UnitedHealthcare Community Plans starting Friday, July 3.
The recent agreement between Stepping Stone, a subsidiary of Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville, and UHC means that the addiction and alcoholism treatment facility now has contracts with all three of the managed care organizations that provide health care coverage to Tennesseans enrolled in TennCare.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to serve more Tennesseans and provide more services to those who need drug and alcohol treatment,” Evan Sexton, a member of the utilization management team at Stepping Stone to Recovery, said in a news release Tuesday. “When Stepping Stone was first opened in 2018, we recognized there was a need for comprehensive, top-quality drug and alcohol treatment for those who have TennCare, and we’re grateful that we’ve reached an agreement with UHC that now allows us to serve anyone with TennCare coverage who needs our help.”
Stepping Stone is at 1214 Topside Road and opened two years ago to provide drug and alcohol treatment to Tennesseans who are part of the state-funded TennCare program, which provides coverage to 1.4 million state residents. According to the TennCare Enrollment Report for May 2020, UnitedHealthcare Community Plans provide TennCare coverage for more than 422,000 Tennesseans, including more than 138,000 in East Tennessee.
