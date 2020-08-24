Despite Tennesseans no longer being able to use COVID-19 as a reason for requesting absentee ballots, Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf anticipates more people voting absentee in the Nov. 3 general election than in past elections.
“I anticipate more absentee ballots than Blount County has ever seen as well as a record-breaking number of in-person voters for both early voting and election day,” Knopf emailed.
This expected increase comes even after the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled on Aug. 5 that COVID-19 was not a valid reason to request an absentee ballot.
To be approved for an absentee ballot, a voter must provide one of a number of qualifying reasons in their request, which is submitted to the voter’s local election commission. The list of qualifiers is at https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absen tee-voting.
The state Supreme Court ruling that prohibited COVID-19 as a qualifier came just one day before the county general and state and federal primary election Aug. 6. For that election, voters were able to use COVID-19 in their absentee ballot requests, and did so in record-breaking numbers.
In Blount County, absentee ballot requests leading up to the Aug. 6 election jumped more than fivefold over past elections, Knopf said.
In most elections, she said, 300 voters opt to vote absentee. For the Aug. 6 election, the Blount County Election Commission received more than 1,750 absentee vote requests. About 400 of those had COVID-19 listed as the reason for requesting an absentee ballot.
Since Aug. 5, Knopf said the commission has received more than 800 absentee ballot requests. About 350 requests have had COVID-19 listed as the reason to vote absentee.
“We reject these requests and send these voters a new form and letter indicating why they are receiving a new form,” Knopf emailed, adding that these requests mostly have stopped.
However, other concerns regarding mail-in ballots loom on a national level after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy earlier this month proposed changes to the U.S. Postal Service, such as reduced post office hours and lack of overtime for postal workers.
Many Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives saw the proposed changes as a threat to the likelihood that mail-in ballots would be counted in the Nov. 3 election.
After the uproar, DeJoy rescinded the proposed changes, and on Aug. 22, the House passed a bill granting the USPS $25 billion in emergency funding and halting any operational changes. The Senate is not expected to take up the measure, which President Donald Trump has threatened to veto.
In addition to being mailed to the Blount County Election Commission, voters also are able to submit absentee ballot requests by fax, email or in-person.
The Election Commission must receive all absentee ballot requests by Oct. 17. Voters will begin to receive ballots in late September.
To count, absentee ballots must be received by the time the polls close on Election Day. Any voter who has received an absentee ballot is required by law to vote absentee and cannot vote at the polls, Knopf said.
Per state law, the commission does not count absentee ballots until Election Day.
