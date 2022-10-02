Blount County first responders got an opportunity to test their skills in a simulated hazmat emergency Thursday night, Sept. 29. Hosted by the Blount County Fire Protection District, the 2022 full-scale hazardous materials transportation exercise took place in the back lot of the Blount Fire main office, facing emergency teams with a simulated propane gas spill from a wrecked container trick.
Blount Fire Chief Doug McClanahan said the choice to use propane was one of pragmatism. The simulation had to include transportation, and propane is incredibly common in the area.
“Propane goes up and down our roadway every day. It’s a highly used product. You use it at home, for your grill, for heating, so it’s out there. And these containers are on the road every day,” he said. “We usually deal with spills on a small scale, usually 250 or 500 gallon tanks at home, but this gives us a feel of what might happen.”
The simulation was funded by the 2022 Federal Hazardous Materials Equipment Planning Grant, which is administered through the Tennessee Emergency management Agency and the Department of Transportation. The grant money rotates in Blount County. This year is Blount Fire’s turn, and the funds were used to purchase six mobile gas meters for firefighters to use when a gas leak is suspected. During the training, firefighters were able to practice using the meters to track down multiple kinds of gas leaks.
“They will detect any kind of natural gas or propane,” McClanahan said. “Our local gas company also has the same kind of meter, so we’re looking for it to work with everybody.”
One meter will go to every Blount Fire truck after the training to be used in actual emergency situations.
During the exercise, firefighters from Blount Fire as well as Alcoa and Maryville fire departments handled a number of simulated blazes, as well as recovering a body from the overturned trailer and extracting another person from a wrecked car. Law enforcement officers from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department and Maryville Police Department also practiced removing onlookers from danger while a team of volunteers pretended to be members of the community who may or may not want to move, even simulating an arrest.
Representatives of American Medical Response and the American Red Cross also provided medical attention to volunteers with simulated injuries.
Blount County Emergency Management Director Lance Coleman said the aim of the exercise was to provide practical training in a safe environment where first responders could gain experience in situations that don’t occur often, but can have devastating consequences. His agency partnered with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to make sure everything ran smoothly.
“Everything is simulated — even the smoke — but we have a lot of fun with it,” he said.
The exercise was evaluated by professionals from Blount County and Knox County Emergency Management, but the real purpose was to be prepared. In the case of an actual emergency, the hope of the training is that first responders will be able to take the skills they have practiced and apply them in the real world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.