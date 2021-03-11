The Blount County EMS Board on Thursday voted unanimously to hire a third party to review local ambulance services, specifically its contract with American Medical Response (AMR).
Following a year of excused fines amounting to what may be more than $300,000 by the end of March, county officials decided they want to review a relationship with AMR and other ambulances that serve Blount.
AMR has 16 vehicles and about 100 full- and part-time employees.
Leaders didn’t explicitly mention AMR’s inability to pay fines during the stresses of COVID-19, but in agenda notes they said the move will help assess “overall ambulance service needs for the future growth of Blount County.”
AMR’s contract with Blount is set to expire on June 30, 2022.
“We are blessed: We’re a prosperous county,” General Services Director and EMS Board Chair Don Stallions told The Daily Times by phone Thursday. “Businesses obviously like to locate here.”
An uptick in business means a growing population, Stallions noted. And with growth comes a need for an evolving ambulance system.
He said reviewing local ambulance services now will help the county for 10-15 years down the road, making sure it’s “ahead of the curve, not behind it.”
What he meant by “ahead” will be delineated in a forthcoming request for proposal (RFP). Once open, that RFP will accept firms’ proposals to go over Blount’s current ambulance services with a fine-toothed comb, finding what it needs, what it’s doing well and how it could be better.
That’s something Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell reiterated in a Feb. 25 letter to the board.
“A full assessment will help us achieve the best contract possible for the best interests of Blount County citizens for years to come,” Mitchell wrote. “I think with the growth of Blount County, we need to stay ahead of meeting the needs of our community and citizens to provide the very best ambulance services possible.”
AMR Regional Director Josh Spencer spoke with The Daily Times on Thursday about the decision: Blount County AMR Operations Manager Johnathan Rodgers and AMR communications representative Mike Cohen also were present for that interview.
“From my perspective, I think the county made the right decision for its citizens,” Spencer said of the board’s vote. “Doing the due diligence to hire an outside source to come in and look at the system as a whole ... (will help them) ensure that when they do create an RFP in the future, that they’re getting exactly what they want.”
Rodgers added the numbers may be the most important takeaway from the assessment.
“This will give the county the data that they need to issue a good RFP,” he said.
“We as both a local and a national operation, we believe in data,” Cohen said.
AMR, owned by leading emergency medical services firm Global Medical Response, is the largest ambulance service provider in the U.S.
Rodgers, Cohen and Spencer emphasized decisions made in concert with the county will be based on data.
How detailed the assessment will get is an unknown right now, but when asked if they’d go so far as to ride around in ambulances, Spencer said, “I hope they do! That would be great. .... Everything should be relevantly considered when it comes to evaluating this system.”
Part of the reason AMR accumulated more than $300,000 in fines over the past year has to do with staffing shortages caused by both COVID-19 and by a national emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic shortage. The fines are levied for slow response times.
Locally and nationwide, both ambulance services and governments are trying to address this issue.
Locally, AMR is moving to get more employees on the road in East Tennessee.
Rodgers and Spencer said 40 EMTs are graduating in Knoxville today, March 12: Four of those are coming to serve in Blount, this as it tries to keep up with a county that already may be in the early stages of a population boom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.