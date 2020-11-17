The Blount County Emergency Medical Services Board Tuesday forgave $55,000 in penalties that ambulance service American Medical Response incurred during the initial months of COVID-19.
During March, April and May, AMR sustained fines from the county because first responders didn’t meet many 10 and 15-minute call deadlines as well as non-emergency calls.
Operation Manager Johnathan Rodgers told board members during the meeting — held via Zoom — that during those three months, AMR crews didn’t always have enough extra time to respond and had trouble posting vehicles strategically throughout the county.
Extreme changes in operations meant the ambulance company was under 90% compliance for more than 90 days based on its contract with Blount County.
In the four months before the virus’ onset, AMR averaged 92.35% in compliance, according to data provided to the board.
From March to May, it averaged 88.37%.
By June, compliance for the month was back up to 92.82%.
In its contract with the county, AMR agrees to pay a set fine for each minute they are late to certain calls and for each percentage point they drop below 90%.
“We were running the system as efficiently as we could, but not running it as planned,” Rodgers said.
He pointed out that, during those spring months, the fire departments had stopped running all calls with AMR which Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson corrected during the meeting, noting fire crews only stopped responding to non-emergency calls with flu-related symptoms.
Rodgers said several counties where AMR is stationed did not accompany ambulances to many calls, which played a factor in their inability to respond within the required time.
“We also had staffing issues,” Rodgers said, noting many AMR employees had to quarantine for at least two weeks initially.
As of Tuesday, the local AMR operation is short six full-time paramedics and seven emergency medical technicians, Rodgers told EMS leaders to stunned silence and a “wow” from Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell.
With eight members of the board present, seven voted to forgive the AMR fines while Robinson abstained.
Blount County EMS agencies — there are 11 in total, each represented on the board — use AMR fine money to buy equipment and resources. The EMS board meets when necessary to decide how to dole out these funds out based on each agency’s need.
AMR’s county contract has been effective since 2010. Blount County has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines during the past decade which it uses to modernize and supply fleets, making purchases ranging from Band-Aids to vehicle repairs.
EMS Board Chairman and Blount County General Services Director Don Stallions said before the meeting he thought Rodgers had valid points on why the fines should be excused, but deferred to Rodgers when it came to justifying the forgiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.