For almost two years now, regular readers of The Daily Times have noticed a disturbing increase in the number of obituaries, a localized indicator of a national trend that saw the nation’s death rate skyrocket in 2020 and 2021.
In late December, Robert Anderson of the Centers for Disease Control told The Associated Press that based on available information, the death rate for 2021 would likely eclipse 2020’s record number of deaths. Almost 3.4 million Americans died in 2020, a drastic increase over the 2.8 million people who died in 2019. And provisional information led Anderson to suggest that 2021’s numbers, which won’t be finalized for several more months, may be even higher.
That news comes as no surprise to Blount County funeral home directors.
“The trend across the United States is that the death rate is definitely up, and for us, it did jump quite a bit last year,” said Todd Gillespie, funeral director with McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home in downtown Maryville. “We’ve certainly had an increase.”
Like some of his professional peers, Gillespie is hesitant to attribute the increase solely to COVID-19. COVID deaths have certainly played a role in it, said Trish Wilburn of Memorial Funeral Home on Big Springs Road in Blount County, but she feels the rise in deaths locally and nationwide dovetails with members of the Baby Boom generation reaching the end of their lifespans.
“A lot of them are starting to pass away,” she said. “Yes, you have your COVID deaths, but we’ve seen a lot of other deaths — people who are on hospice care and passing away from natural causes.”
Still, she said, the numbers are definitely on the rise.
“As far as our funeral home is concerned, we’ve seen an increase since the end of August,” she said. “It took off around then and hasn’t slowed down since.”
Nationally, COVID-19 has unequivocally played a role, according to the CDC. In 2020, the agency reported, it was the third-leading cause of death of Americans behind heart disease and cancer, credited with claiming more than 350,000 lives that year. According to the international data website Statista, COVID overtook other causes to become the leading cause of death in the United States for the months of December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, ending last year again as the third-leading cause of death in the nation.
A surge in omicron cases around the beginning of the year meant that “in January 2022, COVID-19 deaths increased and appeared to be the second leading cause of death in the U.S.,” according to Statista. And while that surge appears to be subsiding, the latest numbers for Blount County, released last Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health, demonstrate that it remains a threat to public health: From Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 (the latest reporting period), Blount averaged more than 200 new cases daily, and the average positivity rate of daily testing — more than 465 administered daily — was 44%.
The latest numbers released by Blount Memorial Hospital on Friday show that 46 patients at the facility are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 13 of them vaccinated. The average age of those patients, according to BMH statistics, is 72.
According to Wendell Howard, funeral director with Foothills Funeral Home on Lincoln Road in Maryville, his company has seen a surge as well, but it seems to be slowing. COVID deaths are still a factor, but there were fewer of them in 2021 than there were in 2020, he added, and “to date we’re back to our pre-2020 levels,” he said.
Foothills may be an anomaly, however: Over at Dotson Funeral Home on Wildwood Road, managing partner Brent L. Dotson said his services have been busier than ever, especially over the past several months.
“I think it’s definitely COVID-related, especially the last couple of years,” he said. “If it’s not the main factor, it’s often an underlying factor.”
For Lynn Gibson, director of operations at Blount County’s Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, specific causes of death aren’t generally public knowledge, but “some of the deaths were certainly COVID-related,” he wrote to The Daily Times in an email.
“In the past month, we have seen an uptick in the number of deaths at both of our funeral homes (Smith Funeral and Cremation Service and Cremation by Grandview),” he continued. “I am so proud of my staff. Everyone stepped up as true professionals to care for the many bereaved families in our community.”
Dealing with the large number of deaths has proven challenging, Dotson added, but when area funeral directors invest emotionally in the families they serve, those numbers can prove mentally taxing as well.
“For all of us, it wasn’t an instantaneous increase,” he said. “It snowballed over time, and it just hasn’t slowed down. And you really do feel for people, especially this time of year coming out of the holidays, and winter being kind of a gloomy time anyway.”
