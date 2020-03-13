Seven Blount County governments announced Friday they are working together to keep citizens safe during growing concerns of coronavirus outbreak.
Though there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Blount, leaders said in a statement they are keeping in touch and working together to monitor the situation.
“Our government preparation and contingency planning is done with the well-being of all our employees and citizens in mind,” County Mayor Ed Mitchell said in a statement, adding each government’s mayor wants citizens to enjoy life and go about normal business.
“We have faith in our health department and their recommendations,” Mitchell said. “We know that our hospital is also prepared and with a plan of action that best serves all of Blount County. This is a very fluid process and we will continue to take any necessary precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”
Governments — including Blount County, Alcoa, Maryville, Townsend, Friendsville, Rockford and Louisville — may consider community-based interventions such as school dismissals or temporary closures, event cancellation and employee remote work planning, the statement said.
Leaders will work with state and federal officials to make these decisions, depending on the scope of the outbreak.
Governments are also working with Blount Memorial Hospital and Centers for Disease Control leadership on a local and state level.
“The most important thing to remember is that this effort will only be effective if every individual in our community does their part,” Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt said.
The state has established a page on the city of Maryville’s website that may be found at https://www.maryvillegov.com/covid-19-blount-informa tion.html where Blount Countians can find contact information.
More news and information on the situation will also be available through local media outlets.
“We cannot impede the spread of this disease effectively without each person’s assistance,” Schmidt said. “Individuals should practice everyday prevention measures, which are the best methods to control the spread of the disease.”
Meanwhile, Blount Emergency Management Director Lance Coleman told The Daily Times in a phone interview response operations were prepared and crews will be following Tennessee Emergency Management Agency guidelines in case of a growing outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.