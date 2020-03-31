Blount County local governments on Tuesday issued a joint statement in support of Gov. Bill Lee’s order directing Tennesseans in all 95 counties to stay at home unless engaging in essential activities to limit their exposure to and spread of COVID-19.
Lee’s latest order can be found here: https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee22.pdf.
The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. CDT Tuesday, March 31, and extends until 11:59 p.m. CDT April 14.
The number of Tennessee cases surpassed 2,239, including 25 in Blount County, on Tuesday and includes at least 23 deaths — up 10 from the day before.
“The increase in positive diagnoses in Blount County is something that we’ve accounted for in our plan to respond to COVID-19 in our community,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in a statement sent to The Daily Times. The statement also said BMH is seeing tests results come back in larger batches because of increased availability.
“This increase may be alarming to members of our community,” Naramore said, adding it’s important to not panic while still following the guidelines outlined by local, state and federal leaders.
“While it’s hard and sometimes frustrating, it’s really important for people who can stay home to stay home,” he said, emphasizing the importance of Lee’s order.
The order states: “This is not a mandated shelter in place, but instead urges Tennesseans who are in non-essential roles to remain at home.”
It restricts businesses that cannot safely operate during COVID-19 including barber shops, salons, and recreational and entertainment outfits. It also provides for the continuation of essential businesses throughout every county to protect the economy.
A list of essential businesses is included in the order.
Lee’s order garnered the support Tuesday of Blount County; the cities of Maryville, Alcoa, Friendsville and Townsend; and the towns of Rockford and Louisville.
“Local health care leaders are advising that the situation is urgent, and that community members must stay home, away from crowds, and follow the guidelines of the CDC in order to prevent the escalation of the number of COVID-19 cases in our county,” the joint statement reads.
Blount County’s COVID-19 website is here: https://www.maryvillegov.com/covid-19-blount-information.html.
Lee’s new order builds upon his previous orders and includes no social gatherings of 10 or more people, as well as the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars and similar food and drink establishments:
• Establishments are to exclusively offer drive-thru, takeout or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency.
• Establishments may sell alcohol by takeout or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to those who are age 21 and up.
• Gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities are to temporarily close and suspend in-person services. In the interim, these businesses are encouraged to pursue digital programming if possible.
• Visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only.
• Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take extra steps to assist vulnerable populations by considering measures such as shopping hours exclusive from the general public.
