As Blount County’s first positive COVID-19 cases surfaced at the end of March, virus data was sparse.
The only numbers health officials at the state level provided then were daily tests performed, positive cases and deaths.
Nearly five months later, data for most Tennessee regions has evolved. Now the public can access county-specific statistics on ages of those who have tested positive for the virus.
Tennessee Department of Health has even published maps showing the rate positive and probable cases counts by ZIP code. By Aug. 14, the data showed the most-infected ZIP code in Blount was 37804, for example, with more than 0.02% of the population infected.
But what the state will tell local governments about who has become infected is still limited, depending on whether the county is more urban or rural.
Big-city counties like Knox, Shelby, Davidson, Madison, Sullivan and Hamilton each have access to large health care systems and therefore a wealth of daily statistics. But two significant data points reported in those six counties are not being made public by TDH for 89 others: gender and race of infected individuals.
Despite Blount being one of 17 counties that is more than 50% urbanized according to 2015 Census Bureau data promoted by Gov. Bill Lee on tn.gov, it’s still treated like a rural county when it comes to data availability.
The Daily Times reached out to local and state health officials and Blount Memorial Hospital since the onset of the pandemic to ask for data on age, gender and ethnicity.
Responses varied, but the conclusion was the same: No one had this data for Blount County.
“The only COVID-19 information we are able to provide is listed on the COVID-19 website,” TDH spokesman Bill Christian said in mid-April in response to a public records request for age, gender, race/ethnicity and recovery status of Blount County residents.
Since then, county-level recovery and age data was released by the state.
But gender and race are still unknown factors for Blount, the 11th largest county in the state by population, according to July 1, 2019, census data.
Leaders say data is part of curbing the spread
Blount County Health Department officials and BMH legal advisers said that kind of specific, personal data is not available for public release — and, in the case of hospital data, protected by medical privacy laws.
However, The Daily Times obtained standard testing forms used by both organizations. Those forms do have sections to indicate gender, race or ethnicity, among other personal information.
Both forms are available in PDF format with the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
So, data collected locally is being sent to state and regional health departments that choose which data to release.
Blount County government, along with Alcoa and Maryville leaders, said they were not receiving local data on race and gender and were only aware of state-level numbers.
“We don’t have the data at present and, in fact, we don’t even have the breakdown of the number of cases in the city of Alcoa,” City Manager Mark Johnson said. “However, we do monitor the daily data that is released for Blount County and if additional demographic information was available, we would certainly look at it closely as well.”
Leaders from Maryville and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell agreed, noting any information available would help to stop the spread of the virus.
Recently, Maryville employees began to collaborate with other government offices to create Blount’s first daily data update webpage at maryvillegov.com.
City Communications Director Jane Groff said in late July the information is useful to city leaders, but thus far no decisions have been made because of specific data points.
“A lot of people assume that someone is looking at that kind of data,” Groff said. She and Maryville Multimedia Communications Specialist Mary Bristol work with Johnson and Blount County Communications Director Amy Cowden to get the numbers live almost every day. “We just wanted to take what we were seeing on the state’s site and make it a little easier to get to for Blount County people,” Groff said.
But with Blount residents representing a variety of ethnicities — 93% white, 3.6% Hispanic and 3% Black, according to 2109 census data — questions about addressing potential outbreaks in non-white communities remain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promote a project called the COVID-19 Tracking Project, a database that shows 33% of virus-related deaths in Tennessee are Black citizens and 8% Hispanic.
Antibodies and beyond
The near future may bring a new set of data to Blount: antibody numbers.
MEDIC Blood donation mobile units were set up in Alcoa’s New Midland Plaza Aug. 10-14. People who donated and had COVID-19 will receive information later in the year telling them if their bodies have the tools to fight off the virus.
BMH also might release a form of antibody testing by the end of August, officials say.
With Blount’s active cases currently closing in on 500, data may be one of the county’s most effective tools in deciding how to stop the spread and save lives, officials said.
