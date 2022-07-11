Gas prices on average in Tennessee declined for the fourth week in a row, totaling a drop of 35 cents in the past month.
Nearly half of all gas prices in the state are priced below $4.25, a release on Monday from AAA states. Blount County is on the highest end of prices, averaging $4.45 per gallon of regular unleaded as of Monday.
Of the metro markets, Knoxville has the highest average price, at $4.44, in front of Memphis and Jackson.
Gasoline is still $1.40 more expensive than a year ago, since July 4 gas prices dropped 13 cents on average across the state.
Tennessee is ranked eighth least-expensive market in the nation. While the lowest 10% of regular unleaded price at the pump is $3.95 in the state, the highest 10% is marked at $4.67.
"Despite a slight rise in gasoline demand over the Independence Day holiday — which would typically push prices more expensive — we are still seeing prices at the pump continue to drop thanks to falling crude oil prices," spokesperson for AAA, Megan Cooper said. "Barring any sudden rebound in the price of crude oil, it's likely that we will continue to see falling prices at the gas pump again this week."
Nationally, the average is $4.67, a drop of 12 cents from last week and 32 cents from a month ago.
