Life hit Walland native Cliff Neal hard the first week of the year. Then it hit him again. Harder.
He lost his job and saw a painful end to a romantic relationship in January. Struggling to pay rent at the end of April, he moved out of his Maryville apartment and into the silent maelstrom that was COVID-19 in Blount County.
He packed up what he could in his car, put the rest in storage and started a summer-long journey of homelessness. (He now lives in an apartment.)
It was terrible. Sleepless, sweaty nights in his sedan. The constant hunt for some kind of shade. Suicidal thoughts.
“There were some days I was struggling and I was like, ‘Man, I’d just be better off to just go ahead and end it right here, jump off a bridge or whatever,” Neal said in an interview with The Daily Times arranged by the McNabb Center — recently rebranded from the Helen Ross McNabb Center — where he’s a client.
“You don’t have a plan because there is no plan,” he said. “There’s nothing out there. You don’t have hope.”
Day after day, Neal said he had to focus on two things: Finding somewhere to use the bathroom and finding a place where people wouldn’t mess with him and police wouldn’t knock on his window.
“When you wake up to someone knocking on your window, you come to in a fighting mode,” Neal said. When the onslaught of summer heat hit East Tennessee, his days centered on “chasing shade.”
Sometimes he’d go to parks in Alcoa. Sometimes he’d congregate with others on near the Jack Greene Park theater stage.
Staying comfortable, getting a small meal each day: These were his top priorities while a pandemic ravaged the world. “I didn’t know 2020 would be such an explosive year for everybody,” he said. “But for me, it was a landslide.”
Rising Numbers
Neal is only one of many Blount Countians driven from shelter by a situation COVID-19 has aggravated.
Professionals at the McNabb Center said referrals for those struggling with transience have increased 30% since March.
That’s not always due to legal evictions. A moratorium on evictions related to the virus will remain in place until Dec. 31, preventing landlords from putting people out on the street.
But people are still leaving their homes and apartments. Unable to pay rent, they do what Neal did: move out.
McNabb Director of Clinical Services Shannon Dow said in a recent interview those people, now considered to be in “literal homelessness,” constitute 42% of the 30% increases.
“We’re getting referrals of (people) staying at laundromats, on the greenway, wherever they can find,” Dow said.
Another 26% of the 30% increase are people housed precariously, she said. Precariously housed means living with family, friends, even strangers and without a secure form of income. Still others move into motels, which can be a fiscal trap, Dow said.
While not every recent referral is directly related to COVID-19, Dow said 50% of them since March are the result of lost jobs after businesses downsized and potential infections kept employees quarantined.
Add to that statistics from Good Neighbors of Blount County, an organization that provides rent and utility assistance. From March to September, 78 people identified as homeless. Good neighbors only fielded 23 similar calls during the same seven-month period in 2019.
And rent? A total of 169 Blount households — 399 individuals — received rent help from March-September 2019. In 2020, 559 households — 1,538 individuals — received assistance since March.
Good Neighbors Executive Director Lisa Blackwood, who provided the call data, said the conversations she’s having with the community point to a variety of growing problems.
“Several landlords have specifically said to me, ‘I have more vacancies than I’ve ever had before and I’ve been doing rental properties for 20, 30, 40 years,’” Blackwood said in a recent phone interview. “It means that people knew they couldn’t make it.”
Not making it means families are moving in together. Some parents are leaving their kids with grandparents. Individuals are renting single rooms in strangers’ homes.
Blackwood emphasized this issue is not only leaving many without a stable living situation, it’s also putting landlords in a liminal space.
“We talked to a landlord today … who has a tenant behind by a lot,” Blackwood said recently. “This woman is behind a lot, like 2½, 3 months. He doesn’t want to evict her because she’s been a good tenant and he knows she’s in a terrible situation. He doesn’t want to be the mean old guy.
“You can’t go on like that.”
Blackwood’s accounts of backed-up rent and couch-surfing transience dovetail with Dow’s representation.
But it goes deeper. McNabb takes a holistic approach as it serves people through Firm Foundations, a program that takes a case-management approach to give clients a clear path to self-sufficiency.
“The system, the workflow, the infrastructure that we have, works,” Dow said. They’re trying to tackle deficiencies in health care, mental struggles and other potentially stigmatizing factors like drug use and criminal history.
All these factors play into financial stability. Even though Blount is currently teeming with open positions — 2,006 in August, according to state workforce data — the “just-get-a-job” mindset doesn’t cut it for families, individuals with disabilities and others.
“We take all those things into consideration when we’re trying to plan for self-sufficiency,” Dow said.
But for all that McNabb and other United Way of Blount County partners can do, they can’t stop the inevitable onset of homelessness that could slam the nation in January.
‘Tidal wave’
“When we get together and talk about this, we know it’s coming,” Holly Fuller, an attorney with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, said in a phone interview Friday, explaining how it’s only a matter of time before evictions aggravate the homelessness issue in both rural and metro counties.
“It’s harder to get the word out in rural areas that help is available,” she said. Fuller has worked with some eviction cases in Blount, but has mainly been acting as a defense attorney for tenants in Knox County.
Blount County Circuit Court already has seen nearly 360 eviction warrants filed since the beginning of 2020, though staff couldn’t say how many have gone before a judge.
It’s not entirely illegal to evict people right now, Fuller explained. The moratorium, an order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, applies to people more or less directly impacted by COVID-19.
“What we have boiled it down to in the legal community is that the CDC is trying to keep people from getting it,” Fuller said. What some landlords try to prove in court is that the new order issued Sept. 4 can’t be retroactive, allowing them to remove tenants who already were delinquent.
“When you’re trying to keep someone housed, you vigorously argue that it’s a blanket order that covers everything,” Fuller said, adding sometimes social justice lawyers are able to stay evictions, sometimes they aren’t.
If the moratorium is lifted on New Year’s Day, that argument won’t be easy.
“We have been preparing since Day 1 strategically how we’re going to deal with what we’re calling the inevitable tidal wave,” Fuller said. “When the government decides no more protection through orders or moratoriums, we’re all going to be very, very, very busy.”
Along with some 400 others, — social workers, landlords, judges, lawyers — she attended a statewide, daylong online eviction summit Oct. 1.
“People there were talking about ‘What are we going to do? What’s one minor change we can think of that will help us course-correct?’” Fuller said, indicating though many have a plan, the coming shelter crisis is still uncharted waters.
‘Zip’
Cliff Neal had very few bright spots in life as he struggled to figure out next steps.
Two of those brights spots were his dogs, Cheeco and Rowdee. The curled up with him at night, gave him hope when the suffocating heat and inevitable depression loomed.
“They were never deterred,” he said. “They looked at me like, ‘Hey, you’re the guy, we’re the pets: We’re going to follow you no matter what.”
They recently followed him to a new apartment in Maryville.
Neal got a job. Since he spent some days homeless at a shaded downtown parking lot, he happened to see that Blackberry Mountain’s Church Avenue office posted a “hiring” sign.
“By that time, it’s like, you know, it’s just a roll of the dice. Make it or don’t, I’m going to try,” he said, adding he felt stunned when he learned he got the job. “After months of being let down, it felt great.”
Neal has been working in the Firetower restaurant kitchen for a few months now, joining a resort staff made up of 80% Blount Countians.
“We believe in teamwork and community and taking care of one another, no matter their circumstances,” Blackberry Mountain Director of Human Resources Elicia Hunt emailed Monday. “We’re all in this together.”
Executive Chef of Firetower Joel Werner praised Neal for his attitude and hardworking spirit.
Neal has been changed by the experience. He sees the world differently now. “My heart goes out to people,” he said. “You see them walking out on the Greenbelt and you can feel their struggles.”
He recalled times when he saw kindness — like the woman with cancer who brought homeless people popsicles — and he saw the bad parts of society, too.
Moreover, he has hope.
“Now, I actually have a future,” he said. “I just have to keep building it.”
He wants to be a voice for people who have gone through or will go through homelessness because he knows that the experience, in many ways, stays with people forever.
“When you go from a world of what you know to ‘zip,’ let me tell you, that messes with you,” he said.
