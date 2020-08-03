The Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) has named Blount County Sheriff’s Capt. Keith Gregory “Jail Administrator of the Year.”
Gregory, who began his career with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, has spent 23 years in corrections and is instrumental in the day-to-day operations of the BCSO jail facility, the agency announced on Facebook.
When Gregory started his corrections career, the county operated the jail from the Blount County Courthouse. At that time, the facility housed an average of 130 inmates with a staff of 22 corrections officers.
In 1999, the Blount County Justice Center opened, and Gregory’s responsibility during the transition was to enter inmate names into the new computer system.
Over the years, Gregory promoted to corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and then, in March 2018, to captain. He oversees approximately 100 corrections deputies and support staff and an inmate population of around 500.
Gregory won the award over administrators at Tennessee’s other 94 county-run jails, the Facebook post states.
Gregory is a lifelong Blount resident and was a team member of Blount County Recovery Court. He is an active member of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #9 and served as sergeant at arms in 2007.
He is married to wife, Misty, and they have two grown children, Taylor and Kristyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.