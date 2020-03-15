Following a Friday order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until April over the coronavirus and will create an electronic system to compensate.
Blount Circuit, Chancery and General Sessions courts — including the Probate and Juvenile courts — will suspend in-person hearings through Tuesday, March 31, according to an order by Blount County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Pro Tempore Judge David Duggan.
The move follows a declared state of emergency from the Tennessee Supreme Court as 39 people in Tennessee had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus by Sunday evening, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Many proceedings are constitutionally required to continue, however, and Duggan’s order said courts will conduct these electronically.
“We haven’t done this before today except for certain limited settings and situations,” Duggan said in a phone interview Sunday when asked how he expected courts to adapt for the next two weeks. “So I can’t say that it’s going to be perfectly smooth ... but we do have confidence in our IT department.”
He added the Supreme Court made it extremely clear each judge is free to conduct whatever court business he or she wants to so long as it can be done by telephone, computer or other electronic means.
Duggan said he is even planning on doing a telephone hearing this week.
His order said Blount’s court system may not currently have all the IT devices it needs to do “remote” hearings, and authorized spending of no more than $2,500 on emergency equipment before the county purchasing office opens Monday.
Only a department head can make these purchases and Duggan said Sunday the Circuit Court clerk’s office would be discussing options with IT experts over the weekend.
Though the order delays a total 12 business days of in-person hearings until after March 31, it also urged those who need to obtain new dates in any of the courts to contact the appropriate court office or judge’s office.
Changes in court proceedings are only one way Blount is having to adapt to the new status quo as the national effects of coronavirus precautions set in.
“I think that we will definitely weather this storm,” Duggan said, reflecting on the social adjustments residents are being forced to make as the pandemic changes local, state and national responses. “It’s just a question of how long it will take until things get back to normal.”
He added the most important thing people can do now is listen to public health authorities.
“If everyone will follow the recommendations, things hopefully will get better sooner,” Duggan said.The Daily Times and all other Adams Publishing Group newspapers nationwide will be closed to non-employees beginning at 7 a.m. today, March 16.
The indefinite office closure is being done “in order to protect the well-being of our APG employees and minimize the potential for spreading the COVID-19 virus from walk-in or transient traffic,” Adams said in a statement.
The Daily Times will continue to meet our customer needs by posting on all building entrances phone numbers to call for every department. Visit thedailytimes.com for updates on the coronavirus and other breaking news. All contact information for The Daily Times is listed on page 2A in the print edition and on our website.
