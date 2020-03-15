Following a Friday order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until April and will create an electronic system to compensate.
Blount Circuit, Chancery and General Sessions courts — including the Probate and Juvenile courts — will suspend in-person hearings through Tuesday, March 31, according to an order by Blount County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Pro Tempore Judge David Duggan.
The move follows a declared state of emergency from the Tennessee Supreme Court as 32 people in Tennessee had fallen ill from the COVID-19 virus before the weekend began.
Many proceedings are constitutionally required to continue, however, and Duggan's order said courts will conduct these electronically.
It also announced Blount's court system may not currently have all the IT devices it needs to do "remote" hearings, and authorized spending of no more than $2,500 on emergency equipment before the county purchasing office opens Monday.
The order noted only a department head can make these purchases and Duggan told The Daily Times in a phone interview Sunday that the Circuit Court clerk's office would be discussing options with IT experts over the weekend.
Though the order delays a total 12 business days of in-person hearings until after March 31, it also urged those who need to obtain new dates in any of the courts to contact the appropriate court office or judge's office.
