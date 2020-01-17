The Blount Business luncheon attendees packed a conference room at the Airport Hilton Friday afternoon for an inaugural event hosted by the 2020 Blount County MLK Celebration.
Punctuating a time between lunch, conversation and photo ops with various groups was a speech by radio host and TV personality Hallerin Hilton Hill, who did not shy away from a candid discussion about race, family, inspiration and the future.
Hill is a renaissance man who holds many titles: songwriter, singer, producer, author and CEO, among others.
But he approached the task of honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by talking about how life as a black man in America was not always kind to him.
Hailing from Detroit, but attending boarding school in Calhoun, Georgia, Hill remembered moments in his life when the world refused to value him as a whole human being.
As a young man showing a desire to graduate with honors, he said he was met by a jarring “you people” comment.
“I realized that people not like me sometimes looked at me and made an assessment of my worth and value ... based on something as benign as the color of my skin,” Hill said.
Regardless, he graduated with highest honors and made his mark on the world, ultimately becoming the renaissance man he is today.
But even then, life was not without its shocking moments. “How dare you have a black man on the radio pretending to be white?” he remembers a caller saying after a Knoxville News Sentinel writer profiled him.
Hill bounced from memories of these jarring moments in his own encounters with racial prejudice to discussing Martin Luther King Jr.’s “fascination with American scriptures.”
“They are so full of aspiration and inspiration that should lead to actualization,” Hill said, recapping the three words he themed his talk around.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal,” Hill quoted, “that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.”
Hill said he believed America could have racial equality, but what he hoped for was “racial maturity.”
“Racial equality is a structural thing,” he said. “Racial maturity is a God thing.”
In an interview after the speech, — which ended in a standing ovation — Hill reflected on not only the coming 2020 MLK Day, but the coming 2020 elections.
“I think the core what I was saying was, if you’re voting from a place of intimidation or fear, I don’t that that’s the right thing,” he said. “As we consider leadership, we definitely have to consider people who will solve problems or address challenges or issues, but someone has to be saying ‘look up.’ There has to be some aspiration. That’s part of what’s driving me.”
When asked what book he would recommend to young African American youth in Blount, Hill smiled and said, “Proverbs.”
‘The bottom line’
Alcoa Commissioner Jackie Hill and Blount County Commissioner Tanya Martin sat and chatted about the issues Hill brought up after the conference room emptied.
Specifically, they both took Hill’s call for “actualization” of values to the matter of immigration, an issues that may be the centerpiece of Blount commission discussions in February when leaders will decide where the county stands in relation to a growing immigrant population in East Tennessee.
“Here’s the bottom line,” Martin said. “Why shouldn’t they come. If this is a place that you want to make your home, does it not make us better?”
Jackie Hill agreed, saying she’s been encouraging people to come to the Feb. 11 commission workshop where she and others will take a deep dive into the issue of how Blount will take a stance on the issue.
“Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream,” Hallerin Hill said from the podium minutes earlier. “Part of his dream was to be in a country where people had more dream’s than nightmares. ... It’s a beautiful thing when people see you and the see a connected humanity and they realize, ‘We’re one in the same.’”
