Blount County’s law enforcement agencies already have started putting out statements online regarding the nationwide conversation about how police and policing can change for the better.
But on Tuesday, Blount County Sheriff Jim Berrong and Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp took an up-close-and-personal approach to answer community questions about each department’s identity and practices.
Those questions were posed at the June 16 Maryville Kiwanis Club meeting.
Dressed in their service uniforms, Crisp and Berrong offered statements regarding their perspectives on the national social changes in policing as they analyzed and lauded the work of their own departments.
They also took questions from club members, many of whom praised the men for their leadership.
“I’ve said this to all of our officers and I’ve gone to every roll call we’ve had,” Crisp said to the crowd of nearly 40. “What we saw happen in Minneapolis was unacceptable, and we’re appalled at that as much as anybody.”
Citing his pride in wearing the badge for nearly 50 years, Crisp said he’s passed along advice to his department. “Don’t let an instance or two of something bad that happened ... define who you are, because that’s not who you are.”
He also acknowledged the very vocal movements not only speaking out against police brutality, but also calling for policing reforms. Part of that movement was the “Let Justice Ring” rally, where an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 people marched from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa to the Blount County Courthouse on June 7.
“What gives them the right to do that is the First Amendment,” Crisp said. “Even though some people at those events even here at home said things we don’t agree with, we respect their right to say that. We will respect and protect them as we would anyone else.”
Crisp urged media to emphasize the service portion of the policing motto “to protect and serve.”
Kiwanis members asked Berrong and Crisp a variety of questions on topics including body cameras, military grade equipment given to departments, officer safety and training. Both men detailed stories about how policing has changed over the years.
They confirmed training is ongoing, officer protection is a high priority, and yes, they do have some military-grade equipment
Crisp also spoke directly about body cameras, noting though local departments have used them for decades, sometimes society puts “too much faith in body cameras” and that they are only one of the many tools officers use to perform their duties.
“We assure you that we monitor each and every deputy,” Berrong said during the meeting, pointing to a response he publicized June 12. “They know my philosophy, they know my rules.”
He said he’s received calls from local and regional media asking for comment on the reform movement ignited by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. “That was ... you can’t justify that,” Berrong said. He added it’s departmental policy to either not comment on cases or keep statements short.
“It’s best that way, because sometimes we just can’t lay our case out there when we’re still investigating,” he said.
But both he and Crisp confirmed they were happy to speak to the public in person when necessary.
“We’re always happy to present ourselves to any group and we’ve done it often and this time is no different than the other times,” Crisp said in an interview after the meeting. “We’re proud of our profession and happy to talk about it.”
Berrong agreed: “If they want to see us, then (face-to-face communication) is a high priority. We always want to be accessible and we always have been.”
Pete Davis, also a former Kiwanis Club president, served with the San Antonio Police Department for 30 years. Davis helped arrange the event and said he was thankful Crisp and Berrong visited and expected more controversial questions.
“We approached Tony because he’s been a member of the club for 30 years and formerly the president,” Davis said, adding with a smile that members were still trying to recruit Berrong.
