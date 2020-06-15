Local LGBT activists responded with skepticism Monday to the Supreme Court’s decision that deemed workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity unconstitutional.
“A lot of us were still dealing with the shock of what Trump did last week on the anniversary of the Pulse shooting,” said Shannon Brown, president of Appalachian Outreach.
“Honestly I am shocked that it’s 2020 and we’re still having to prove that our LGBTQ community is worthy of having equal rights,” she said.
Brown was referring to an Obama rule overturned by the Trump administration. The rule had stated that nondiscrimination protections applied to transgender people when it came to health care and health insurance.
“So there’s protection for working, but there isn’t protection for medical if you’re transgender,” Brown said. “My concern is that this just kind of opens the doorway for more discrimination for the entire LGBTQ+ community.”
Brown has been an LGBT activist in Blount County for years — even winning awards such as the Irene Sogg Gross Humanitarian Award in 2007 and the Achievement in Direct Practice award in 2018. A licensed social worker, Brown opened Foothills LGBT Center in 2015.
Later renamed Appalachian Outreach, the organization that Brown founded serves the LGBT community in Blount County through programming and social gatherings.
“Regardless of what happens, Appalachian Outreach will always continue to move forward,” she said. “Our primary mission is to help empower the community, and that continues whether or not we are gaining rights or losing rights. We will just continue to move forward.”
Gaining and losing is how Brown views the past week for the U.S. LGBT community, she said.
“On one hand, we’ve got part of our government saying, ‘There is protection for you,’” she said. “And on the other hand, we have the government, or the president more specifically, saying ‘There isn’t protection for you.’”
She said Monday’s Supreme Court decision is one that has to be met with criticism because of when it happened.
“For me personally, I feel like my head was pulled in two different directions. Almost like a whiplash,” she said. “We’ve lost and we’ve gained but I think that that’s something that unfortunately our community is very used to — making strides and then having them ripped away.”
But even with suspicion about the timing of the Supreme Court ruling, the local LGBT community does consider the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling a victory.
Appalachian Outreach Vice President Gibran Cuevas worked in the military and as a police officer for 30 years before undergoing gender transition.
Cuevas said he constantly feared being “found out” during his professional years. He feared retaliation in the workplace and that his children could be taken away from him because of his sexual orientation and gender identity.
Now Cuevas said he wants members of the LGBT community to embrace the Supreme Court decision and demand proper treatment by their employers, so they never have to experience the fear he did.
“By all means,” he said. “Use the system.”
