Whether and on what terms the Blount County Public Library should rent office space to a nonprofit that addresses homelessness was a topic of sometimes heated discussion between library board members Tuesday, April 18.
The Blount County Public Library’s board of trustees did not vote on a memorandum of understanding between the library and A Place to Stay, an organization focused on supporting and providing resources for homeless people. Board members cited the need to further define both the terms of the agreement and policy concerning use of the library as reasons to table their decision.
The agreement was signed in January by BCPL Director Manny Leite and A Place to Stay Executive Director Amanda Proffitt. It comes amid discussion of charging A Place to Stay a monthly fee for the space. The nonprofit does not currently pay rent for offices near the library’s reference section, which it has occupied since 2020.
A member of the public, Mark Pulliam, spoke against the arrangement during a public comment period at the meeting. He noted that the agreement between the library and the nonprofit lapsed in June 2022, after a 14-month extension, before being reactivated in January. Pulliam also noted that the agreement had not been subject to a vote from the board, and that it was effective Jan. 1, though it was signed later that month.
The agreement
The initial arrangement was framed during the tenure of former BCPL Director K.C. Williams. Leite said Tuesday that he wanted a vote on the agreement to ensure that the process was an open one.
“I want transparency, so the board’s aware of everything,” he said. He commented that the board had been informed of the agreement when it began in 2020. Board Chairman Andy Simon added that he had discussed the proposition with the governments of Alcoa, Maryville, and Blount County.
Assistant BCPL Director Anjanae Brueland signed an extension to the agreement in 2021 as the library’s interim director. She commented on the extension and the arrangement later in the meeting, saying that her role as an interim official was to keep the library “as it was” when Williams was in the position.
Opting against rent payments, she said, was intended to support an organization in line with the library’s values and ease certain pressures on staff.
“When A Place to Stay first started, there was no rental discussion, because they were just new. We didn’t know if they were gonna take off. And it was to, as the library always tries to do, extend the scope of the community’s community members,” Brueland said.
She noted that the Blount County Genealogy and Historical Society also uses office space in the library without paying rent. “They are a value added to the library’s service. Believe it or not, so is A Place to Stay,” Brueland said. That value comes in part by lifting the burden of assistance that fell to library staff in the past, she said.
Homelessness is a consistent problem, she commented, though she added that the number of homeless people spending time in and near the library has risen recently.
A Place to Stay’s relationship with the library was meant as a community initiative, she said. That makes it distinct from BCPL’s tie to Be Aware Blount, a nonprofit organization that works on addiction and substance use, she said.
Be Aware Blount agreement arose as the library explored the possibility of offering coworking spaces, she said. It currently rents library offices for $190 per month.
Office space considerations have traditionally been managed by the BCPL director, rather than by trustees, board Vice-Chair Stephanie Thompson said. “We have never approved — we’ve been informed — but we’ve never approved those rentals, so that’s kind of where we are right now,” she said of the A Place to Stay agreement.
Conversation
Several board members registered concerns about the arrangement as it stands. Board member Lauren Emert said that her primary interest in examining the relationship with A Place to Stay was the issue of its fairness to other local nonprofits. Emert didn’t dispute the value of A Place to Stay’s services, saying, “My intent has nothing to do with this particular organization.”
But allowing the relationship to continue without setting certain goals for the organization could be problematic, she said.
“There has to be some kind of plan of graduation, so we can let other nonprofits come in and help provide different focuses,” she commented. “There have to be some fundraising goals for them, some next steps; they can’t just be (at the library) into 2050.”
Emert also asked whether any organizations interested in using library offices had been rejected. Leite replied that none had inquired about office spaces since he became the library’s director in January 2022.
Board member Susan Williams raised separate concerns. She wondered how often homeless people aren’t “using the (library) resources, but using it as a space to rest, sleep, bathe, what have you.”
Brueland said of anyone violating the library’s code of conduct, “As soon as we’re made aware, we act.”
Board member Dawn Reagan also responded, saying, “These people in Blount County that are homeless? They’re in hard shape. We don’t need to be discouraging them from coming to the library. They have a place where they can go and ask those questions and get some services that are needed. Blount County needs to do something for the homeless population. We’ve got to do something. It’s ridiculous.”
“You Christian people need to be doing something to help these people, instead of pushing them away,” she continued.
“I don’t think people disagree, it’s ‘where’s the right place to help them’,” Williams said.
Reagan replied, “Well, come up with somewhere, Susan.”
“That’s not my job,” Williams said. She stressed that she was asking whether the library was an appropriate place for the homeless population. “I just don’t think we’re in the rental business, so we need to be careful,” she said later in the discussion.
The board will revisit the discussion in May; members determined that BCPL should establish a policy and a more developed memorandum of understanding before taking official action.
